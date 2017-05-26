Custom action advice

Quote:
Never had my hands on a Bighorn, Defiance, or Bat but I have pretty much every other custom. My favorite is Pierce. Very Smooth and truly custom.
Thanks will look into a Pierce. What's your take on a 300 win?
I think the fad now is the 6.5 creed. 15 years ago it was the 6.5 -284 Norma.
I spoke to a rifle smith in Houston Tx. Since I'm in Fort Worth and he mentioned the 308 Norma Mag? Should have asked why. Maybe better barrel life? I will start calling around next week. Just got out of hospital, gall bladder. Feels like Mike Tysan used me for a punching bag. Later.