Custom action advice I live in Canada and prices on actions have gone way way up! I'm looking for some advice on which action you all prefer as I only have experience with a couple!



Actions available with costs are;



Stiller tac 30- 1450 before tax and shipping (1638+shipping)

Pierce- 1200 before tax and shipping (1356+ shipping)

Bighorn tl3 1750 before tax and shipping (1977+shipping)

Defiance deviant 2000 starting before tax

Kelbly atlas tactical regular 1575 before tax and shipping (1780+shipping) on sale for 1399 (1580+shipping)



What would be your choice and why? I can't seem to bring myself to purchase a defiance right now as I would probably be looking at 2200-2500 out the door. I currently have a tac 30 and love it but when I bought it I paid 1200 shipped to my door so it's hard to justify the extra dollar. Seeing my sitiuation which action and why? No experience with Kelbly tactical, bighorn tl3 or the pierce! Last edited by matt_3479; 05-26-2017 at 07:18 PM .