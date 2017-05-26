Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Custom action advice
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Custom action advice
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-26-2017, 06:37 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Posts: 872
Custom action advice
I live in Canada and prices on actions have gone way way up! I'm looking for some advice on which action you all prefer as I only have experience with a couple!

Actions available with costs are;

Stiller tac 30- 1450 before tax and shipping (1638+shipping)
Pierce- 1200 before tax and shipping (1356+ shipping)
Bighorn tl3 1750 before tax and shipping (1977+shipping)
Defiance deviant 2000 starting before tax
Kelbly atlas tactical regular 1575 before tax and shipping (1780+shipping) on sale for 1399 (1580+shipping)

What would be your choice and why? I can't seem to bring myself to purchase a defiance right now as I would probably be looking at 2200-2500 out the door. I currently have a tac 30 and love it but when I bought it I paid 1200 shipped to my door so it's hard to justify the extra dollar. Seeing my sitiuation which action and why? No experience with Kelbly tactical, bighorn tl3 or the pierce!
Last edited by matt_3479; 05-26-2017 at 07:18 PM.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-27-2017, 12:20 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 5
Re: Custom action advice
Quote:
Originally Posted by matt_3479 View Post
I live in Canada and prices on actions have gone way way up! I'm looking for some advice on which action you all prefer as I only have experience with a couple!

Actions available with costs are;

Stiller tac 30- 1450 before tax and shipping (1638+shipping)
Pierce- 1200 before tax and shipping (1356+ shipping)
Bighorn tl3 1750 before tax and shipping (1977+shipping)
Defiance deviant 2000 starting before tax
Kelbly atlas tactical regular 1575 before tax and shipping (1780+shipping) on sale for 1399 (1580+shipping)

What would be your choice and why? I can't seem to bring myself to purchase a defiance right now as I would probably be looking at 2200-2500 out the door. I currently have a tac 30 and love it but when I bought it I paid 1200 shipped to my door so it's hard to justify the extra dollar. Seeing my sitiuation which action and why? No experience with Kelbly tactical, bighorn tl3 or the pierce!
I just spoke to Norm today at Defiance, he stated they don't tax? Unless you are speaking of import tax? What are you building? I'm new so I hope I'm on the right page. Im considering a 300 win, Bartlein barrel 26 /25 finish. I do have a 30 Nosler in mind but shells could be hard to find in a pinch. I'm wanting to find out all preices that im considering. Bottom metal, threaded end for brake or can on a McMillan hunter drop down neck. It just where to start with so many blogs.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 05-27-2017, 01:01 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 5
Re: Custom action advice
Quote:
Originally Posted by matt_3479 View Post
I live in Canada and prices on actions have gone way way up! I'm looking for some advice on which action you all prefer as I only have experience with a couple!

Actions available with costs are;

Stiller tac 30- 1450 before tax and shipping (1638+shipping)
Pierce- 1200 before tax and shipping (1356+ shipping)
Bighorn tl3 1750 before tax and shipping (1977+shipping)
Defiance deviant 2000 starting before tax
Kelbly atlas tactical regular 1575 before tax and shipping (1780+shipping) on sale for 1399 (1580+shipping)

What would be your choice and why? I can't seem to bring myself to purchase a defiance right now as I would probably be looking at 2200-2500 out the door. I currently have a tac 30 and love it but when I bought it I paid 1200 shipped to my door so it's hard to justify the extra dollar. Seeing my sitiuation which action and why? No experience with Kelbly tactical, bighorn tl3 or the pierce!
Defiance price was 1380, it's on their web page. I'm considering the mag hunter, initially was considering the tactical but it's 4 oz heavier. Last build I used a Sako action on a Krieger barrel 25" finish crowned in 280 Ackley 40 shoulder Mc Millan Classic, Leupold 3x10-50. I call it my work gun. I would like to get to the right blog that knows first hand on the Defiance and a heads up on the Bartlein, maybe a 4 fluted. I guess I just need to speak with them. Optics are also pricey, I'm considering a Vortex but I was watching a utube and it spoke of going with a front plane mil turret with a mil reticle or a Moa turret with a Moa reticle and not mix them. He was not happy with the Leupold 4, mill reticle with Moa turret.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 05-27-2017, 01:25 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Kansas
Posts: 705
Re: Custom action advice
Never had my hands on a Bighorn, Defiance, or Bat but I have pretty much every other custom. My favorite is Pierce. Very Smooth and truly custom.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 05-27-2017, 01:38 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 5
Re: Custom action advice
Quote:
Originally Posted by rfurman24 View Post
Never had my hands on a Bighorn, Defiance, or Bat but I have pretty much every other custom. My favorite is Pierce. Very Smooth and truly custom.
Thanks will look into a Pierce. What's your take on a 300 win?
I think the fad now is the 6.5 creed. 15 years ago it was the 6.5 -284 Norma.
I spoke to a rifle smith in Houston Tx. Since I'm in Fort Worth and he mentioned the 308 Norma Mag? Should have asked why. Maybe better barrel life? I will start calling around next week. Just got out of hospital, gall bladder. Feels like Mike Tysan used me for a punching bag. Later.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Short lead times on new bartlein barrel order and install? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:47 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC