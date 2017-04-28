Couple of new Hammer Bullets Announcing a couple of new Hammers. These are in the .375cal designed for 1-13" twist barrels or faster. They will work great in the factory twist rifles up through the big boys. We have a Hammer Hunter and Dead Blow Hammer. The Hammer Hunter will retain apx 75% just like the rest of the Hammer Hunters. The Dead Blow Hammer is designed to retain 40% of its weight. That will create 3 or 4 nose petals out of the 179g of shed weight. Testing shows the petals to stay with the retained bullet shank in a 2"-4" pattern creating a large wound channel but still not doing the kind of meat damage that frangible lead core bullets make due to the fact that shed weight stays in relatively large pieces and not disintegrated tiny pieces that cause large amounts of lost meat. And don't forget the fact that Hammer Bullets are non-toxic and will not contaminate your meat unnecessarily.



We are working on a full line of Dead Blow Hammers that will be out soon. They will be made in the same designs as Hammer Hunters as well as Sledge Hammers. Depending on the size and caliber of the Dead Blow Hammer they will all have 40%-50% weight retention. We are excited about this line of bullets as they will be a great option for those hunters who like their hunting bullets to shed more of their weight on impact and spread shock of the impact in a larger area. With the retained portion of the bullet taking on the same form as our other bullets they will have no trouble penetrating deep enough on our North American game animals even when the shot is not perfectly broadside.



You guys that are already using Hammer Bullets and would like to use the Dead Blow Hammers they will only be 1 or 2 grains lighter and will load in place of your current Hammer with out any alterations.



I'll post a pic of the new .375 shortly.



