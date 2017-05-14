Compliment Caliber to .270 Win using Copper Bullets Looking to purchase a second bolt action rifle for my pig and deer needs in CA. I've had good success with my Model 70 in .270 Win, but last last fall I had my .270 in the shop for two months due to my bolt lock sleeve pin and spring getting lost on a previous hunt(. So, I was centerfire-less for a while and made me realize I should probably get a second rifle. Plus, what's the point of investing in a nice big safe if it sits empty (that's the way i pitched it to the wife.)



I'm already sold on the Browning Xbolt for my rifle but undecided on a caliber. I have several boxes of Federal Premium .30-06 (my dad has an 06 I used to use before I bought my .270) that will be range ammo in about 2 years since CA goes to 100% cooper starting July 2019, so I was kind of leaning that way, but is there a big enough difference between the .270 and .30-06, or should I look at something different?



I have zero experience with copper bullets and was hoping to hear from some of you what you're experience has been. My search online lead me to believe that maintaining velocity downrange is vital for proper bullet expansion? What is the proper speed to have reliable expansion? Are there any caliber I shouldn't consider because the velocity is too low downrange with using copper bullets? Again, I've never shot copper bullets, and really, big game is new to me within the last five years or so, been more of a waterfowl/upland hunter. Back to my title, what would you guys recommend for a compliment caliber to my .270 for my needs? Ranges can be long, 300+ is no unusual where we hunt game. I've already ruled out just buying another .270, and would like something with a little more umph.



I appreciate the input and welcome you sharing your experiences with different calibers using copper bullets on game.