Compliment Caliber to .270 Win using Copper Bullets
Looking to purchase a second bolt action rifle for my pig and deer needs in CA. I've had good success with my Model 70 in .270 Win, but last last fall I had my .270 in the shop for two months due to my bolt lock sleeve pin and spring getting lost on a previous hunt(. So, I was centerfire-less for a while and made me realize I should probably get a second rifle. Plus, what's the point of investing in a nice big safe if it sits empty (that's the way i pitched it to the wife.)
I'm already sold on the Browning Xbolt for my rifle but undecided on a caliber. I have several boxes of Federal Premium .30-06 (my dad has an 06 I used to use before I bought my .270) that will be range ammo in about 2 years since CA goes to 100% cooper starting July 2019, so I was kind of leaning that way, but is there a big enough difference between the .270 and .30-06, or should I look at something different?
I have zero experience with copper bullets and was hoping to hear from some of you what you're experience has been. My search online lead me to believe that maintaining velocity downrange is vital for proper bullet expansion? What is the proper speed to have reliable expansion? Are there any caliber I shouldn't consider because the velocity is too low downrange with using copper bullets? Again, I've never shot copper bullets, and really, big game is new to me within the last five years or so, been more of a waterfowl/upland hunter. Back to my title, what would you guys recommend for a compliment caliber to my .270 for my needs? Ranges can be long, 300+ is no unusual where we hunt game. I've already ruled out just buying another .270, and would like something with a little more umph.
I appreciate the input and welcome you sharing your experiences with different calibers using copper bullets on game.
I would buy a 6.5 of some kind the reason being is many of them come with a 1-8 twist which will stabilize a better copper bullet than some of the other standard twist rates. Personally I shoot Hammer bullets for my copper bullets, and I'd recommend looking at twist rates of the different bullets and try to get the most out of a factory rifle.
Thanks Big. I should've said in my initial post that I don't currently reload.
I have to admit, I've never even fired my 2 270's. This is because I have a Weatherby 270Wby as well.
I personally have not taken game with the 270Wby but my hunting buddy I load for has taken pigs to 565 yards.
That is lead in to my opinions. As a Californian, I to have the lead free challenge. Because of personal preference, all my limited hunting has been with lead free. I have made an extensive study of lead free.
Your 270 will be a fine tool for California deer and pigs. Load it with 115 to 130 grain bullets going as fast as is accurate. You should be good to ~500 yards. Plenty of terminal speed = plenty of knock down power.
For a second rifle, it depends on your recoil sensitivity and whether you are trying to fill on the gap to 600 yards and beyond that you will loose with lead free projectiles.
If you are not sensitive to recoil and you are looking for something that will shoot lead free beyond what the 270 can, an outstanding choice would be a 300WM or 30-Nosler. IMO for most, the nod goes to the 300WM because of availability of ammo and components.
I agree with bigngreen. With the ranges that you are talking about our Sledge Hammer line of bullets will be able to get nice heavy for cal bullets in the factory twist and run very nicely in the 400 to 500 yard range where bc doesn't make much difference. Most of the 30cal offerings on the market have 10" twist that will run our 181g Hammer Hunter very well and be able to get you a more extended range than you are currently shooting with quite a bit more energy than your 270.
As far as you not reloading, we offer custom ammunition. Send us your rifle and we will develop a load that gets the most out of your rifle and ship it back to you with 100 rounds or more of ammunition. We can also develop drop charts and such for your rifle set up.
I've shot a friends .300 WM once at the range, but it had a break on it. No issues with the recoil. I'm not really sure how I feel about muzzle breaks though. I've shot an 06 several times and don't have any issues with the recoil bothering me on the bench or in the field. The .270 Weatherby is an interesting suggestion, thanks!