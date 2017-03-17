Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Cold welding
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Cold welding
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-17-2017, 06:28 PM
Antonio m
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2016
Posts: 76
Cold welding
So what do you know about this? This is a chemical bonding between the bullets jacket and the cartridge case. I just recently experienced this.Anyone?
#
2
03-17-2017, 06:31 PM
Barrelnut
Platinum Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,157
Re: Cold welding
Check this thread out. Lots of good in on the topic.
Bullets "cold welding" to cases
__________________
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Nosler rdf BC?
|
Anyone try 225eldM ? Especially in a 300wm
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:31 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC