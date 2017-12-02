Re: Closest All Time One time will archery elk hunting I had set down on a log to eat lunch. Afer finishing lunch I had gotten up and put my back on and picked up my bow. Stepped over the log to continue on my way. Heard a little bit of noise and frooze. Out of the corner of my eye I caught movement. A cow and her calf were coming down the trail that I was going to head down. I was probably 10 ft. below the trail at the time. Thought cool they are possbile going to walk by me at 3 or 4 yards. But no they angled down a walked right up to me and stopped. The calf was probably 6 to 12 inches from my left leg and the cow was just on the other side of her. They stood there and looked around for 30 or 40 seconds then walked on. The unit I was hunting was an any elk unit and I consider any elk with a bow a trophy. But figured that these elk, especially a cow with a calf had already made my day. A few seconds later several more elk came through. They stayed up on or above the trail, probably 3 to 10 yards above me. Never even raised my bow. No need to ruin such a peaceful moment.