Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Closest All Time
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Closest All Time
Page 1 of 2 1 2
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-12-2017, 09:34 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Maple Valley, Washington
Posts: 944
Closest All Time
About 40 years ago I was standing with my back to a creek in the most beautiful spot I've ever seen in the woods. Colored leaves drifting down, the creek babbling and then I notice about 80 yards up the creek here comes a prime 3 point whitetail buck wandering towards me. He stops and nibbles on this and that. I take the rifle off safety and hold it loosely pointed at a ground in front of me. The deer went behind a stand of trees and brush and I was ready for him to step out in the open on the other side of those trees. I was going to quietly shoulder the rifle and... then I notice movement down by my feet. Here is the deer munching leaves about 1 yard away and my rifle is basically pointed right at him. So I moved the barrel to point just behind the ear and squeeze the trigger. Needless to say there was no tracking involved with this deer. He never did know I was there. So.... I was wondering if anyone else has had a similar experience. What is the CLOSEST that you have shot a big game animal?
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-12-2017, 11:38 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Spring Lake Michigan
Posts: 1,266
Re: Closest All Time
I have had pigs hit my legs and shot them but that's not a deer. My father on the other hand several years ago had a very similar situation to yours he was standing on a migration trail in the upper peninsula of Michigan. Yes deer migrate when the snow gets deep. He watched a doe walk right up to him start to sniff him and he let the end of his rifle drop and hit her on the snout. He said it was one of the funniest things he ever saw.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-12-2017, 11:42 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Southern Pines, North Carolina
Posts: 1,223
Re: Closest All Time
I went deer hunting on my buddies farm in Georgia, and it was December in super thick hardwoods that were on the edge of a field. I got up about 0430 and was to my box blind at 0530, so still plenty dark. I remember having to step over a bunch of brush around the blind that I didn't ever remember being there. I got up into the stand waiting for the sunrise. Around 0700 it was light Enough to see and that when I saw them. There were about 6-8 does sleeping under the box blind!! That's what I was stepping over to get to the ladder!! I watched them wake up, walk around, and then disappear into the woods. I didn't shoot them. I figured that was cool enough of a story as it was. I'll never forget that day.
__________________
SLTW
RCP35
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 02-12-2017, 11:46 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Spokane, WA
Posts: 3,813
Re: Closest All Time
Close enough to get splattered.

Blacktail in California many years ago, first year with a rifle, last day of the season.

I got up early, skipped breakfast, and hustled in the dark to a spot I knew that over looked a good crossing at about 200 yards.

The stand was behind a log in deep cover. I watched one of our camp walk through the crossing, and figured that was it for that spot that day. It was cold, and I snuggled down to keep warm, and heard a clomp of footsteps. I sat up to see what it was-nothing- a few minutes pass, and I lay back down. More clomping, same drill nothing. Third time's a charm I raise up, deer has his head down, and didn't see me sit up, but sensed something was up, he jerks his head up, and we both freeze eyeball to eyeball.

He settled down and lowered his head again, and I swung the rifle around, and tried to find him in the 4X Unertl. Which failed, so instead of just placing muzzle to chest (I was 14), I raise the rifle high enough over his back until I saw crosshairs then lowered it until I couldn't and blasted him.

I don't recall any scorched hide, but can't remember thinking to look for it either.

Someplace between a yard, and inches.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 02-12-2017, 12:16 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Southern Pines, North Carolina
Posts: 1,223
Re: Closest All Time
HAPEREC, Holy crap...inches?!
__________________
SLTW
RCP35
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 02-12-2017, 12:23 PM
dmj dmj is offline
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Posts: 342
Re: Closest All Time
One time will archery elk hunting I had set down on a log to eat lunch. Afer finishing lunch I had gotten up and put my back on and picked up my bow. Stepped over the log to continue on my way. Heard a little bit of noise and frooze. Out of the corner of my eye I caught movement. A cow and her calf were coming down the trail that I was going to head down. I was probably 10 ft. below the trail at the time. Thought cool they are possbile going to walk by me at 3 or 4 yards. But no they angled down a walked right up to me and stopped. The calf was probably 6 to 12 inches from my left leg and the cow was just on the other side of her. They stood there and looked around for 30 or 40 seconds then walked on. The unit I was hunting was an any elk unit and I consider any elk with a bow a trophy. But figured that these elk, especially a cow with a calf had already made my day. A few seconds later several more elk came through. They stayed up on or above the trail, probably 3 to 10 yards above me. Never even raised my bow. No need to ruin such a peaceful moment.
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 02-12-2017, 01:16 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Colorado
Posts: 1,555
Re: Closest All Time
I shots a cow elk at about 15 yards with a 300 grain Accubond out of my 338 ultra. That's practically long range at the distances you guys are shooting them at.

But... a buddy of mine that I took hunting on his first elk hunt, was in the dark timber and a herd walked out about 40 yards in front of him. Maybe a dozen cows and a good 5x5. All of us would have shot the bull at 40 yards, but not my buddy. He just calmly waited behind an evergreen. He got lucky that they decided to follow a small game trail right next to him. When the bull walked through it stopped on the far side of the evergreen and could probably smell his stinky underwear. It was definitely spooked. As soon as the bull started moving again my buddy lunged at the bull, leaning forward on 1 foot, holding the rifle by the grip with his right hand and his left hand on the stock near the recoil pad with the rifle stretched out as far as he could reach. He pulled the trigger with the barrel less than 6 inches from the shoulder. The 200 Accubond out of the 300 mag that he was borrowing from me exploded the heart, but that bull still ran about 15 yards dead on his feet.
Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 1 of 2 1 2

Bookmarks

« 6.5x284 or 6.5-06 | The .338 Rogue »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:58 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC