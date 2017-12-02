|
Re: Closest All Time
Close enough to get splattered.
Blacktail in California many years ago, first year with a rifle, last day of the season.
I got up early, skipped breakfast, and hustled in the dark to a spot I knew that over looked a good crossing at about 200 yards.
The stand was behind a log in deep cover. I watched one of our camp walk through the crossing, and figured that was it for that spot that day. It was cold, and I snuggled down to keep warm, and heard a clomp of footsteps. I sat up to see what it was-nothing- a few minutes pass, and I lay back down. More clomping, same drill nothing. Third time's a charm I raise up, deer has his head down, and didn't see me sit up, but sensed something was up, he jerks his head up, and we both freeze eyeball to eyeball.
He settled down and lowered his head again, and I swung the rifle around, and tried to find him in the 4X Unertl. Which failed, so instead of just placing muzzle to chest (I was 14), I raise the rifle high enough over his back until I saw crosshairs then lowered it until I couldn't and blasted him.
I don't recall any scorched hide, but can't remember thinking to look for it either.
Someplace between a yard, and inches.