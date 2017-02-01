     close
Christensen Arms ELR/BA Tactical
Unread 01-02-2017, 09:17 PM
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: MS
Posts: 56
Christensen Arms ELR/BA Tactical
I'm looking for a lighter hunting rig in 300 WM and both the Christensen Arms ELR and BA Tactical have caught my attention. I would like to hear what other people have to say about their rifles before I purchase. Seems like a reasonable price for a production rifle with carbon fiber bb and wait time doesn't seem too bad. I understand they are not a "custom" built rifle but I've read good reviews about them. I'm looking for something lighter than my Surgeon Scalpel but tough and consistent enough to rely on when taking long range hunting shots.

Other than the stock, are there any differences between the two?

I plan on hand loading at some point but will be using factory match grade ammo (ABM, Hornady, Nosler) starting out so what kind of accuracy can I expect with the factory ammo?

Being it's a 7.5 lb. rifle, how is the recoil?

Regarding the BA Tactical model, is the detachable bottom metal as good as Badger, Surgeon, PTG, etc.?

Are they still using Timney triggers or have they switched to something else?

Thanks,
Nathan
