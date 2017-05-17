Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Christensen Arms
05-17-2017, 12:58 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2012
Posts: 188
Christensen Arms
I think I need a Ridgeline.Does anyone have a reason not to have one?I'm thinking 300WM.Probably put a nightforce on it.
The only shot that matters is the next one.
05-17-2017, 03:43 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Townsend, Montana.
Posts: 8,643
Re: Christensen Arms
Originally Posted by digger11 View Post
I think I need a Ridgeline.Does anyone have a reason not to have one?I'm thinking 300WM.Probably put a nightforce on it.
Some info here. Christensen Arms Ridgeline "Off the shelf"

I like them so well I have two on order for some very good friends of mine. Both in 300 win mag.

Hope this helps

Jeff
