06-04-2017, 02:48 PM
Christensen 7mm STW
Has anyone taken a Ridgeline or Classic in 7 Rem and rechambered to a STW? Seems many M700s were done before it became a factory cartridge but I don't know if the magazine is long enough or if there are any other issues that would prevent the "enhancement"?
06-04-2017, 07:39 PM
Re: Christensen 7mm STW
I have a 7rem ridgeline that shoots amazing , I would say for the little gain you would have going to STW is not worth it. The factory gun is guaranteed to shoot and if it didn't they should rectify the problem. Once you rechamber all warranty is gone at that point and you will be stuck with a gun that may not shoot and won't have much for resale. But that's just me. Mine shoots 1/2 moa to a 1000 yards with the 162eldx at 3130 fps.
06-04-2017, 07:41 PM
Re: Christensen 7mm STW
They do chamber a 28 nosler ridgline so I would go that route if you wanted the extra horse power.
06-04-2017, 08:43 PM
Re: Christensen 7mm STW
In my opinion if you want STW performance get the 28 Nosler. The magazine will limit the case capacity of the STW and you have the added expense of reaming the chamber.
