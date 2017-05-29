Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Choose new rifle for hunting and shooting
05-29-2017, 05:56 AM
Choose new rifle for hunting and shooting
Hi, I'm looking for new rifle (without modifications) to hunt in winter and to shoot in summer. I hunt deers and similar animals at 400 yards max. But I would like something enought to hunt bears. Moreover I would like to practice shooting, max 900 yards.

In my country with my budget I think I must choose between Tikka t3 lite, Remington 700 long range, Remington 700 sps Varmint, and Bergara B14, all of them in 7mm rem mag.

Which one is better to hunt and precision shooting? Which one has more precision at 900 yards?

Thank you.
05-29-2017, 06:31 AM
Re: Choose new rifle for hunting and shooting
Hi, I'm looking for new rifle (without modifications) to hunt in winter and to shoot in summer. I hunt deers and similar animals at 400 yards max. But I would like something enought to hunt bears. Moreover I would like to practice shooting, max 900 yards.

In my country with my budget I think I must choose between Tikka t3 lite, Remington 700 long range, Remington 700 sps Varmint, and Bergara B14, all of them in 7mm rem mag.

Which one is better to hunt and precision shooting? Which one has more precision at 900 yards?

Thank you.
Welcome to LRH and enjoy!

I don't own any of them but know quite a few guys that enjoys the Tikka T3 lite out of the box accuracy.

You might be able to fine tune a load for the 900 yards if you hand load.

Good luck!

Ed
05-29-2017, 07:42 AM
Re: Choose new rifle for hunting and shooting
Any of them will make the distance. It's the ammo and how it shoots in the specific individual rifle that's doing to determine that. You can assemble a hand load that will shoot for almost any rifle, just takes time and effort and still relies on the shooter being able to do it. For factory ammo, it still depends on the individual rifle and the load selected and the shooter. Most of the listed rifles have very different intended uses. Bull barrels suck to carry in the field but help a lot when burning through ammo banging steel at 1KM.

When asking 2 jobs of any one tool you're doing at least one of the jobs a disservice. Build/buy a hunting rifle and hunt with it. 7mag's don't have the best barrel life so using one as a target rifle and a hunter is needlessly burning up a meat gun that would ordinarily last a lifetime. For target use, you can make 900yrds with a lot less recoil, blast, ammo cost and better barrel life. I'd recommend looking at having 2 rifles. One in 7mag for meat and one in 7mm-08 for banging steel to 1000m or so.
