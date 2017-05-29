Re: Choose new rifle for hunting and shooting Any of them will make the distance. It's the ammo and how it shoots in the specific individual rifle that's doing to determine that. You can assemble a hand load that will shoot for almost any rifle, just takes time and effort and still relies on the shooter being able to do it. For factory ammo, it still depends on the individual rifle and the load selected and the shooter. Most of the listed rifles have very different intended uses. Bull barrels suck to carry in the field but help a lot when burning through ammo banging steel at 1KM.



When asking 2 jobs of any one tool you're doing at least one of the jobs a disservice. Build/buy a hunting rifle and hunt with it. 7mag's don't have the best barrel life so using one as a target rifle and a hunter is needlessly burning up a meat gun that would ordinarily last a lifetime. For target use, you can make 900yrds with a lot less recoil, blast, ammo cost and better barrel life. I'd recommend looking at having 2 rifles. One in 7mag for meat and one in 7mm-08 for banging steel to 1000m or so.