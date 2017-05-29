|
Choose new rifle for hunting and shooting
Hi, I'm looking for new rifle (without modifications) to hunt in winter and to shoot in summer. I hunt deers and similar animals at 400 yards max. But I would like something enought to hunt bears. Moreover I would like to practice shooting, max 900 yards.
In my country with my budget I think I must choose between Tikka t3 lite, Remington 700 long range, Remington 700 sps Varmint, and Bergara B14, all of them in 7mm rem mag.
Which one is better to hunt and precision shooting? Which one has more precision at 900 yards?
Thank you.