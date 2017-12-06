Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Checking Headspace Question
06-12-2017, 07:57 PM
Checking Headspace Question
I was curious about the headspace in my custom rifle, so I used a set of gauges to check it. I don't have the tools to disassemble the bolt. I closed the fully assembled bolt a few times, empty, to get the feel of the bolt closing on an empty chamber. Then I stuck the gauge in and carefully tried to close the bolt. It closed on the no-go without any resistance. Do you guys think this may have caused damage to the rifle by stretching the chamber? Or do you think this thing was chambered incorrectly?

06-12-2017, 09:43 PM
Re: Checking Headspace Question
Call your smith... Check for lug galling.
Closing on a no go is bad.
06-12-2017, 10:06 PM
Re: Checking Headspace Question
Make sure you have the right gauges for the cartridge .
06-12-2017, 10:31 PM
Re: Checking Headspace Question
Originally Posted by gohring3006
Call your smith... Check for lug galling.
Closing on a no go is bad.
No galling at all. Lugs look good.
06-12-2017, 10:33 PM
Re: Checking Headspace Question
Originally Posted by Bullet bumper
Make sure you have the right gauges for the cartridge .
Definitely the right gauge. PTG nogo is the correct cartridge.
06-12-2017, 11:13 PM
Re: Checking Headspace Question
Originally Posted by CadillacCowboy
I was curious about the headspace in my custom rifle, so I used a set of gauges to check it. I don't have the tools to disassemble the bolt. I closed the fully assembled bolt a few times, empty, to get the feel of the bolt closing on an empty chamber. Then I stuck the gauge in and carefully tried to close the bolt. It closed on the no-go without any resistance. Do you guys think this may have caused damage to the rifle by stretching the chamber? Or do you think this thing was chambered incorrectly?

A No Go gauge is .006 to .008 longer than the SAMME GO Gauge and is supposed to tell you that you have to much headspace.

To Much head space will cause many problems and a chamber that will except a No Go gauge should not be fired.

In the military, the no go gauge is called a field gauge and identifies a weapon that should be taken out of service.

Did you hurt your chamber ? No. as long as you did not force the bolt closed. Is it chambered wrong ? If you have the right gauge YES. The correct head space should be .0005 to .003 and possibly as much as .006 0r .007 As long as the no go gauge will not allow the bolt to close it can be safely used.

Precision head space is normally .0005 to .0015 for best accuracy and brass life.


J E CUSTOM
