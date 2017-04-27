Checking "cold welding"

Would it be prudent to check a cartridge for bullet sticking by giving the
bullet a slight twist in the shell ?
You wouldn't want to change the COAL. If the lip was crimped the bullet
would hopefully not change depth. If no crimp, what then ?
Unless corroded the crimp will supersede any cold weld. If they aren't crimped you can tap w/ your seater a few thou and you will break the weld. I know guys who load for week long competitions, they will load everything long and seat to desired depth the night before they shoot.