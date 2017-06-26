Chasing the lands/How much meat to leave in the bone? I have a 260 AI and with the longest bullets currently on the market, OAL is 2.933" (Bullet seated at the lands) and my mag is a fraction over 3". I was considering having the throat re-cut bc I am getting very compressed loads without any pressure signs or getting close to where others are loading in this cartridge.



So, I can go .067" longer before I run out of mag space.



?s

My thought was to have the throat cut .05" longer so that I am not immediately at the limit. Is .017" a significant amount of room for chasing the lands?



How much throat erosion has anyone else seen in a comparable cartridge?



Is .05" significant enough to see a difference in performance or should I just go to a faster powder?



Am I missing any other considerations?