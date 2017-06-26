|
Re: Chasing the lands/How much meat to leave in the bone?
Why so insistent on managing a touching lands condition?
If your seated bullet bearing at touching reaches donut area in necks, I'd get the throat extended to well clear that, do full seating testing, as recommended by Berger, and load develop from there.
Here I'm confident you'll find that touching is not most accurate.
If load density or a magazine get in the way of accuracy, then change powder or convert to single shot port loading.
The priority for a LR hunting gun should always be accuracy.
And if you choose most accurate seating off the lands(OTL) to begin, you won't ever have to chase lands -regardless of erosion. This best seated CBTO will hold no matter what else you do short of barrel replacement.