case weights vs volumes I have been working a load for my new 20 practical and have been getting unacceptable sd for the level of uniformity I put into my loads. yeah I know the variables and one is off and i'll figure it out. I thought that the culprit was case volume variation as I had not weighed/batched my cases as they were all unfired 2016 LC 223. So I took the cases, weighed all 25 of them and there was a spread of 94.4 to 96.8 grains. So I said gotya and then did water weighing. i didnt do them all but picked out the 12 extreme ones. Surprisingly what I found was the volumes were pretty much all the same 30.5 to 30.9 grains.



I had done this previously with some nosler match brass and the volume spread was more than with this LC brass.



Anyhow just interesting that the weight variances didnt correspond to volume variances - at least in this batch.



Water weighing is a bit of a pita. Would like to figure out something else to pour in there such as mini bird shot like in 22lr bird shot loads. anyone know of a good medium to use?