Carbon Fiber Barrel for Remington Sendero I'm sure this has been discussed before but searching the forum, I can't seem to find the answer I'm after and am looking for someone who has actually done it, to lend some advice.



I own and hunt with a Remington Sendero in .300 WM. She's a shooter with my hand loads and I would hate to alter the guns current performance. This is where I could use some advice. I love the gun, but lugging that thing around for 5+ day mountain hunts gets old. I'm contemplating putting a carbon wrapped barrel on my Sendero to lighten it up a bit. Has anyone out there done this? Was the weight difference noticeable and did you feel it was worth it?



Additionally I'm debating, if I do move forward with the CF barrel, is a 24" or 26" a better option for a .300WM in a 1:10 twist....or does that make a difference? I am looking at Proof, Christensen, and Fierce barrels as options...although I've called and emailed Fierce multiple times with no return calls, so they may be out.



Keep in mind the reason I'm doing this is because I love the weapon and would like to find a way to cut some weight off of it. I replaced the HS stock with a McMillan GS saved a half pound, but if understanding the weights correctly, doing the barrel swap would save close to 2lbs, which is pretty significant. Thanks!