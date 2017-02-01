Carbon Fiber Barrel for Remington Sendero

People have been using carbon fiber wrapped barrels for over 20 years. In 2000-2002 Remington and Browning both offered factory rifles in .300 WinMag with a Christensen Arms carbon Fiber barrel on them.
These days, the best CF wrapped barrel is made by Proof Research.
You can get them for around $799 on sale here at Stocky's...
https://www.stockysstocks.com/barrel...r-barrels.html
They even have a Sendero contour 1:10 twist 28" barrel in stock, and on sale right now for $777.77. With the weigh-savings from the CF barrel, you can afford to get the most out of your .300WM and go with the 28" barrel.
Now, that being said you will still have to have a gunsmith thread the barrel, chamber it and fit it... It is not a pre-fit.
