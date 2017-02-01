     close
  #1  
Unread 01-02-2017, 03:20 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Washington
Posts: 126
Carbon Fiber Barrel for Remington Sendero
I'm sure this has been discussed before but searching the forum, I can't seem to find the answer I'm after and am looking for someone who has actually done it, to lend some advice.

I own and hunt with a Remington Sendero in .300 WM. She's a shooter with my hand loads and I would hate to alter the guns current performance. This is where I could use some advice. I love the gun, but lugging that thing around for 5+ day mountain hunts gets old. I'm contemplating putting a carbon wrapped barrel on my Sendero to lighten it up a bit. Has anyone out there done this? Was the weight difference noticeable and did you feel it was worth it?

Additionally I'm debating, if I do move forward with the CF barrel, is a 24" or 26" a better option for a .300WM in a 1:10 twist....or does that make a difference? I am looking at Proof, Christensen, and Fierce barrels as options...although I've called and emailed Fierce multiple times with no return calls, so they may be out.

Keep in mind the reason I'm doing this is because I love the weapon and would like to find a way to cut some weight off of it. I replaced the HS stock with a McMillan GS saved a half pound, but if understanding the weights correctly, doing the barrel swap would save close to 2lbs, which is pretty significant. Thanks!
    01-02-2017, 04:03 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2008
    Location: Alabama
    Posts: 9,402
    Re: Carbon Fiber Barrel for Remington Sendero
    People have been using carbon fiber wrapped barrels for over 20 years. In 2000-2002 Remington and Browning both offered factory rifles in .300 WinMag with a Christensen Arms carbon Fiber barrel on them.

    These days, the best CF wrapped barrel is made by Proof Research.

    You can get them for around $799 on sale here at Stocky's...

    https://www.stockysstocks.com/barrel...r-barrels.html

    They even have a Sendero contour 1:10 twist 28" barrel in stock, and on sale right now for $777.77. With the weigh-savings from the CF barrel, you can afford to get the most out of your .300WM and go with the 28" barrel.

    Now, that being said you will still have to have a gunsmith thread the barrel, chamber it and fit it... It is not a pre-fit.
    "I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

    "Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

    01-02-2017, 05:30 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2008
    Location: IOWA
    Posts: 2,114
    Re: Carbon Fiber Barrel for Remington Sendero
    Is there anywhere on proof research site that shows the weight of their barrels?
    Reply With Quote
