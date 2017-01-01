     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Can a plastic/fiberglass stock be repaired at home?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Can a plastic/fiberglass stock be repaired at home?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-01-2017, 06:36 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 15
Can a plastic/fiberglass stock be repaired at home?
Had my 700 BDL action/barrel off from the stock for maintenance and noticed a slight crack in the forward part of the stock's channel, where the forward bolt anchors the action to the stock. Can that be repaired with a two part epoxy base, such as JB Weld? The crack has not split all the way thru. It is for my 30-06, hunting rifle.

Never bought a stock before...if I had to trash the original one, any ideas on where to look for a replacement stock, besides Cabela's?
Thanks, folks, and Happy New Year!
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-01-2017, 07:00 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Apr 2014
    Location: Nampa, ID
    Posts: 98
    Re: Can a plastic/fiberglass stock be repaired at home?
    It might be repairable, but those stocks are usually pretty lousy to begin with. I know they can be roughed up and bedded using JB Weld, but honestly I would use it as an excuse to upgrade.

    As to where to buy one, check out MidwayUSA (https://www.midwayusa.com/long-action/br?cid=21505), Stocky's (https://www.stockysstocks.com/stock-...er-barrel.html), or Boyds (https://www.boydsgunstocks.com/FindA...=182&Action=10).

    If you check out the websites, you will find stocks available at most any price point, depending on what features you are looking for. I have used stocks with the aluminum bedding block and have been very satisfied even though I haven't skim bedded them.
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 01-01-2017, 07:11 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2012
    Location: Houston, Texas
    Posts: 1,593
    Re: Can a plastic/fiberglass stock be repaired at home?
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by catamountsierra View Post
    It might be repairable, but those stocks are usually pretty lousy to begin with. I know they can be roughed up and bedded using JB Weld, but honestly I would use it as an excuse to upgrade.

    As to where to buy one, check out MidwayUSA (https://www.midwayusa.com/long-action/br?cid=21505), Stocky's (https://www.stockysstocks.com/stock-...er-barrel.html), or Boyds (https://www.boydsgunstocks.com/FindA...=182&Action=10).

    If you check out the websites, you will find stocks available at most any price point, depending on what features you are looking for. I have used stocks with the aluminum bedding block and have been very satisfied even though I haven't skim bedded them.
    I agree.

    Ive bought quite a few stocks from stockystocks, and have always been pleased. Other then that, just search through the classifieds.
    __________________
    The difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has it's limits.
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 01-01-2017, 07:11 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2008
    Location: Alabama
    Posts: 9,392
    Re: Can a plastic/fiberglass stock be repaired at home?
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by Snake Plysken1 View Post
    Had my 700 BDL action/barrel off from the stock for maintenance and noticed a slight crack in the forward part of the stock's channel, where the forward bolt anchors the action to the stock. Can that be repaired with a two part epoxy base, such as JB Weld? The crack has not split all the way thru. It is for my 30-06, hunting rifle.

    Never bought a stock before...if I had to trash the original one, any ideas on where to look for a replacement stock, besides Cabela's?
    Thanks, folks, and Happy New Year!
    Honestly, I know this isn't what you are going to want to hear, but... If it is the cheap tupperware black plastic factory Rem stocks from the old ADL/BDL rifles, then I suggest chunking it in the garbage, and getting your rifle something much better.

    Here's a couple of very affordable options.

    https://www.stockysstocks.com/stocks...-finishes.html

    https://www.stockysstocks.com/stock-...m-bedding.html
    __________________
    "I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

    "Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

    Quote:
    Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
    The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Question - bolt decocked while removed | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:33 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC