Can a plastic/fiberglass stock be repaired at home?
Had my 700 BDL action/barrel off from the stock for maintenance and noticed a slight crack in the forward part of the stock's channel, where the forward bolt anchors the action to the stock. Can that be repaired with a two part epoxy base, such as JB Weld? The crack has not split all the way thru. It is for my 30-06, hunting rifle.
Never bought a stock before...if I had to trash the original one, any ideas on where to look for a replacement stock, besides Cabela's?
Thanks, folks, and Happy New Year!