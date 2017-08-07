Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Which caliber?
07-08-2017, 11:51 AM
Which caliber?
Looking at Browning Long Range Hunter. Trying to decide between 28 Nosler, 7mm Rem Mag or 270 WSM?
07-08-2017, 12:21 PM
Re: Which caliber?
If your main priority is long range capability, the choice is easy. The 28 Nosler will be the winner.
07-08-2017, 12:42 PM
Re: Which caliber?
Just wondering if the Nosler cartridges will go by the way side down the road like the Ultra Mags?
07-08-2017, 12:49 PM
Re: Which caliber?
Quote:
Originally Posted by Deerhntr71 View Post
Just wondering if the Nosler cartridges will go by the way side down the road like the Ultra Mags?
I don't have any insight about that but I don't know why it would matter. If you are smart enough to wonder about it, you are smart enough to have a strategy so it won't matter if they do.
07-08-2017, 01:51 PM
Re: Which caliber?
Quote:
Originally Posted by Edd View Post
I don't have any insight about that but I don't know why it would matter. If you are smart enough to wonder about it, you are smart enough to have a strategy so it won't matter if they do.
100% agree. I'm in the process of building a 28 Nosler as well. The first thing I bought was enough brass to last the life of the barrel plus some. Just waiting for the stock now.
