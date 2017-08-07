Re: Which caliber? Quote: Edd Originally Posted by I don't have any insight about that but I don't know why it would matter. If you are smart enough to wonder about it, you are smart enough to have a strategy so it won't matter if they do. 100% agree. I'm in the process of building a 28 Nosler as well. The first thing I bought was enough brass to last the life of the barrel plus some. Just waiting for the stock now. __________________

A unarmed man is sure to be a slave to a tyrannical government.

- Me



"The Constitution shall never be construed to prevent the people of the United States who are peaceable citizens from keeping their own arms."

- Samuel Adams,*Massachusetts Ratifying Convention, 1788



"To preserve liberty, it is essential that the whole body of the people always possess arms, and be taught alike, especially when young, how to use them."

- Richard Henry Lee