Cabela's Sale
Unread 02-10-2017, 11:17 AM
Cabela's Sale
Just a heads up on a deal I got yesterday. Cabela's is having a "2nd amendment" sale. I saw they were selling Savage 12 FVs (which Savage does not offer anymore) for $319 and change. So I picked one up in 308 Win. Turns out if you have military service they take another 5% off of that so I ended up paying $304. The plastic stock isn't all that bad for plastic. Pretty good recoil pad and it has steel pillars and the barrel does float but... I put the barreled action into a 12 VLP stock I had laying around. Had to add bottom metal and a DBM but... now I have what is basically a 12 VLP which has an MSRP north of $1,100 for a whole lot less than that. It is CM matte and not stainless and doesn't have flutes on the barrel but I prefer matte and don't like flutes so in my mind it is even better. The reason I bought it was as a donor action for a 260 Rem barrel I ordered but I'm betting this 308 Win barrel (26" varmit contour in case you don't know Savages) will be a shooter. So I will swap barrels as the mood hits me. Stuck a Vortex Viper PST in 6X24 on top. It is a pretty slick long range practice rig for not much money. I'll probably slap it into a Boyd's Prairie Hunter if I get the inkling to take it hunting. So there you go. How can your wife say no to a deal like that for $304?
Unread 02-10-2017, 11:55 AM
Re: Cabela's Sale
That's exactly the rifle I bought for my 6.5cm build except in 22-250. The stock barrel shot unbelievable. I was consistentlying shooting .25 or under moa 3 shot groups after I put the barreled action in a HS-PrecisionM24 . My dad picked one up a couple weeks ago for a 22-250 AI build he is doing. He shot it as was for one group and it shot a .580 5 shot group. He just dropped it in a Bobby Hart lrt stock for now until he gets his 22-250 AI barrel. If the wife would let me I'd be going to get another lol
Unread 02-10-2017, 01:08 PM
Re: Cabela's Sale
Can you confirm the muzzle diameter of the barrel? May have to order one, but I would want to make sure I could thread it properly. I would also be interested to see the barrel diameter at 18" and 20" if possible.
Unread 02-10-2017, 01:23 PM
Re: Cabela's Sale
Sottytuned

It is a standard Savage Varmit contour 0.820" at the muzzle and 0.942" at the end of the stock, 0.875 at 20" and 0.896" at 18 inches.
Unread 02-10-2017, 01:25 PM
Re: Cabela's Sale
And if you bought 7 of the $50 gift cards that were on ebay for 20% off yesterday (7,500 total offered and sold), you could have got that same gun for $256......I purchased 7 cards to get a $311 RCBS Chargemaster for $249.....pretty stocked about that.

Here was the link: $50 Cabela's Gift Card For Only $40!! - FREE Mail Delivery | eBay
Unread 02-10-2017, 01:52 PM
Re: Cabela's Sale
Quote:
Originally Posted by Engineering101 View Post
Sottytuned

It is a standard Savage Varmit contour 0.820" at the muzzle and 0.942" at the end of the stock, 0.875 at 20" and 0.896" at 18 inches.
Thank you so much! Sounds like I may need one.
Unread 02-10-2017, 01:54 PM
Re: Cabela's Sale
Scottytuned

At that price everybody needs one. Sounds like you will be lopping the barrel and adding a suppressor. That is exactly what a buddy of mine says he would do with it.
