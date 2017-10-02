Cabela's Sale

That's exactly the rifle I bought for my 6.5cm build except in 22-250. The stock barrel shot unbelievable. I was consistentlying shooting .25 or under moa 3 shot groups after I put the barreled action in a HS-PrecisionM24 . My dad picked one up a couple weeks ago for a 22-250 AI build he is doing. He shot it as was for one group and it shot a .580 5 shot group. He just dropped it in a Bobby Hart lrt stock for now until he gets his 22-250 AI barrel. If the wife would let me I'd be going to get another lol