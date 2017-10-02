Cabela's Sale Just a heads up on a deal I got yesterday. Cabela's is having a "2nd amendment" sale. I saw they were selling Savage 12 FVs (which Savage does not offer anymore) for $319 and change. So I picked one up in 308 Win. Turns out if you have military service they take another 5% off of that so I ended up paying $304. The plastic stock isn't all that bad for plastic. Pretty good recoil pad and it has steel pillars and the barrel does float but... I put the barreled action into a 12 VLP stock I had laying around. Had to add bottom metal and a DBM but... now I have what is basically a 12 VLP which has an MSRP north of $1,100 for a whole lot less than that. It is CM matte and not stainless and doesn't have flutes on the barrel but I prefer matte and don't like flutes so in my mind it is even better. The reason I bought it was as a donor action for a 260 Rem barrel I ordered but I'm betting this 308 Win barrel (26" varmit contour in case you don't know Savages) will be a shooter. So I will swap barrels as the mood hits me. Stuck a Vortex Viper PST in 6X24 on top. It is a pretty slick long range practice rig for not much money. I'll probably slap it into a Boyd's Prairie Hunter if I get the inkling to take it hunting. So there you go. How can your wife say no to a deal like that for $304?