Bullets "cold welding" to cases I just read in another thread about someone using some LU204 Dry Graphite Lube lube on the inside of the case neck and mouth to prevent "cold welding" of the bullet to the case.



Five questions:



1- Is this really a problem that you have to "lube" the neck to prevent cold welding

2- Has anyone really experienced cold weld

3- How long does it take to occur (if at all)

4- How does it affect the cartridge (if at all-pressure, accuracy, etc).

5- Does it occur in reloads or factory (seems factory sits on the shelf awhile)

And I will repeat #2, has anyone really experienced it?



I have never heard anything about it before reading it on this Forum, and have been shooting about 50 years, and reloading about 45 years. Having shot in competition many years, and having been to two Military Sniper schools for the PD, I have never heard of bullets "cold welding" to the case.