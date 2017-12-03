Bullets "cold welding" to cases

I just read in another thread about someone using some LU204 Dry Graphite Lube lube on the inside of the case neck and mouth to prevent "cold welding" of the bullet to the case.
Five questions:
1- Is this really a problem that you have to "lube" the neck to prevent cold welding
2- Has anyone really experienced cold weld
3- How long does it take to occur (if at all)
4- How does it affect the cartridge (if at all-pressure, accuracy, etc).
5- Does it occur in reloads or factory (seems factory sits on the shelf awhile)
I have never heard anything about it before reading it on this Forum, and have been shooting about 50 years, and reloading about 45 years. Having shot in competition many years, and having been to two Military Sniper schools for the PD, I have never heard of bullets "cold welding" to the case.
It does happen and does affect accuracy and pressure, but usually, as gohring said, mostly at longer ranges. I did hear recently that, since HBN treatments have emerged, there is some kind of reaction taking place that can stick the bullet so tightly that the bullets were damaged when trying to remove them. Ya I know, HBN is supposed to do the opposite! I think this might be when something more than HBN is present in the case mouth, but I can't remember which forum member had this happen? Maybe they will read this and chime in......Rich
I dip my bullet base in dry powder graphite before seating . I think this will help with this cold weld , or what ever it is that happens . I think I did have this happen . I had some ammo loaded that I wanted to pull apart because I was having brass falure issues . it must have been brittle brass . on the second fire a few of the necks were coming off in the rifle . I'd have to tip the rifle up to get the neck to fall out of the chamber . when I got around to pulling the bullets I had 2 that the necks were stuck to the bullet tight enough they pulled the neck off the brass case. you can see corrosion around the bullet base . I have no answer for this , but I don't think I've had any problems since . when I hear of this cold weld I wonder if it's this corrision issue I had .
I think it is corrosion, or at least chemical reaction. I think the guy who told me about his experience, that I mentioned above, said it was cases that were not cleaned prior to HBN and had carbon in the neck from firing......Rich
Have not seen any real issues with it, especially like Jimbire's above, but I believe it is called bi metal corrosion. This is why you have to use Never Seize when putting stainless barrels on chromoly actions.
I think I have seen it on old factory ammo, so old that the bullets have tarnished or oxodised some. You see that green ring around the bullet and brass at the cantalure.
I have seen green corrosion inside cartridge necks when brass has set for long periods of time without the necks being cleaned and have powder soot in them. I think there is still some slightly corrosive substances in primers and powder that can cause this over time, if not removed.