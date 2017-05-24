Bullet Stability? Question. Using programs like JBM for stability if your bullet leaves the barrel in the green 1.3 or higher is your bullet likely to hold stable its entire flight until maybe it goes south of SOS. Or if it leaves stable at say 1.33 but at 300yds as it velocity drops if you plugged that velocity in say 2200 the program would then show marginally stable at 1.1. would you expect the bullets grouping ability to decrease past 300?



I guess a better way to ask it is in Long range shooting should your bullet stay in the 1.3 range or higher as its velocity decreases during the flight or is it only important that it be stable when it leaves the muzzle?



Just wondering if I should pick a bullet that would stay above 1.3 its entire flight distance I expect to shoot distance wise for best long range groups?