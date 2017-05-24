Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Bullet Stability?
05-24-2017, 12:35 PM
Bullet Stability?
Question. Using programs like JBM for stability if your bullet leaves the barrel in the green 1.3 or higher is your bullet likely to hold stable its entire flight until maybe it goes south of SOS. Or if it leaves stable at say 1.33 but at 300yds as it velocity drops if you plugged that velocity in say 2200 the program would then show marginally stable at 1.1. would you expect the bullets grouping ability to decrease past 300?

I guess a better way to ask it is in Long range shooting should your bullet stay in the 1.3 range or higher as its velocity decreases during the flight or is it only important that it be stable when it leaves the muzzle?

Just wondering if I should pick a bullet that would stay above 1.3 its entire flight distance I expect to shoot distance wise for best long range groups?
05-24-2017, 01:00 PM
Re: Bullet Stability?
tag
05-24-2017, 01:14 PM
Re: Bullet Stability?
Gyroscopic stability goes up with distance, until hitting the next challenge to dynamic stability(usually transonic). The reason is because spin slows less than velocity slows.

Look at gyroscopic stability as displacement per turn (to overcome that displacement). If your barrel is 8tw, that's 8" of displacement per turn, as a bullet is released at the muzzle.
By 300yds, the bullet has slowed, but the turns have not as much, and the effective twist rate could be 6tw by then(only 6" of displacement per turn).
The biggest challenge to stability, besides hitting your mark, is muzzle release. This is why bullets that are not stable tumble immediately (never making it to stable). If you make it past a chronograph without tumbling, chances are the bullet will continue point forward, truing out as it goes onward. Some refer to this as 'going to sleep'.
