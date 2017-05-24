|
Re: Bullet Stability?
Gyroscopic stability goes up with distance, until hitting the next challenge to dynamic stability(usually transonic). The reason is because spin slows less than velocity slows.
Look at gyroscopic stability as displacement per turn (to overcome that displacement). If your barrel is 8tw, that's 8" of displacement per turn, as a bullet is released at the muzzle.
By 300yds, the bullet has slowed, but the turns have not as much, and the effective twist rate could be 6tw by then(only 6" of displacement per turn).
The biggest challenge to stability, besides hitting your mark, is muzzle release. This is why bullets that are not stable tumble immediately (never making it to stable). If you make it past a chronograph without tumbling, chances are the bullet will continue point forward, truing out as it goes onward. Some refer to this as 'going to sleep'.