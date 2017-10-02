Re: Which bullet (if any) would you trust at closer range letrbuck



The answer for me as to which I'd trust for shots on game under 200 yards is none of the above. When it absolutely positively really matters and I want to make sure I use a Barnes TTSX traveling as much over 3,000 fps as I can get. To ensure the 3,000 fps I'll drop bullet weight as much as I have to. A good example is the 210 TTSX running 3,200 fps out of my 338 RUM. Absolutely hammers elk. The hydrostatic shot is huge. A side benefit - the least meat damage possible this side of an FMJ. Another example, the 80 grain TTSX running 3,300 fps out of my 6mm Rem for deer. In my opinion the bullets you mentioned are horrible choices for general purpose use because they are too soft and tend to blow up at close range as you have rightly perceived. Having said that, a bullet is just a tool. There are no inherently bad bullets. They do what they are designed to do. Take the ABLR for example. If you ensure they hit the animal when traveling around 2,000 fps they will work just fine. They are a true long range hunting bullet. They should have a big warning label on them saying "NOT FOR USE INSIDE 400 yards". Nosler won't say that but I will. Bergers are great bullets and I have a bunch of them and they work really well most of the time - most of the time isn't good enough for me when it is crunch time. The AMAX is just a thin skinned version of the ELD-X (meaning it is worse than an ELD-X) which I like to run 3,000 fps or slower as they too are a bit too soft for close in work otherwise. If Barnes just isn't your cup of tea, I would not have a problem with an Accubond or Partition going normal non magnum velocities.