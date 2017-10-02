Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Which bullet (if any) would you trust at closer range
02-10-2017, 03:42 PM
Which bullet (if any) would you trust at closer range
I just narrowed down a good load for 168 Berger HVLD in my 280, and I have found good load combos for 162 Amax and 150 ABLR before trying the HVLD. I have enjoyed playing around with each of them a bit at longer ranges, but I've read about several performance issues for all 3 at closer ranges and higher velocities.

Which of the 3 would you trust most for shots on game under 200 yards? I think I'm starting to come to the realization that most of my shots on game will be 350 yards or less and a high BC bullet may not be a better option than something like a partition or bonded bullet
02-10-2017, 03:55 PM
Re: Which bullet (if any) would you trust at closer range
Under 350 yards a Nosler Partition would be a good option. But don't pass on a Sierra Game King or Pro Hunter bullet.
02-10-2017, 04:04 PM
Re: Which bullet (if any) would you trust at closer range
I would be confident with all three loads you listed. At 280 velocity you will be fine. Only time I think you might see an issue is if you were pushing ablrs or any softer bullet 3100++
02-10-2017, 04:07 PM
Re: Which bullet (if any) would you trust at closer range
Personally I dont think you have any thing to worry about. I've shot numerous deer and hogs at 100yds and closer with berger 140 hunting VLD's in my 270 win and have not had any blowup failures. The VLD's IMO are more likely to not expand due to Hollow point plugging than to blowup at short range on Elk size animals and smaller.

If you want the best in-between bullet Accubond LR is your best bet IMO.
02-10-2017, 04:11 PM
Re: Which bullet (if any) would you trust at closer range
I've had great performance with the Barns X bullets in the 243 and 270. My longest shot with the 270 Barns X was a whitetail buck at 513 yards, broke both front shoulders and I found it in the hair on the off side, looked just like they do in the pictures.
02-10-2017, 04:12 PM
Re: Which bullet (if any) would you trust at closer range
letrbuck

The answer for me as to which I'd trust for shots on game under 200 yards is none of the above. When it absolutely positively really matters and I want to make sure I use a Barnes TTSX traveling as much over 3,000 fps as I can get. To ensure the 3,000 fps I'll drop bullet weight as much as I have to. A good example is the 210 TTSX running 3,200 fps out of my 338 RUM. Absolutely hammers elk. The hydrostatic shot is huge. A side benefit - the least meat damage possible this side of an FMJ. Another example, the 80 grain TTSX running 3,300 fps out of my 6mm Rem for deer. In my opinion the bullets you mentioned are horrible choices for general purpose use because they are too soft and tend to blow up at close range as you have rightly perceived. Having said that, a bullet is just a tool. There are no inherently bad bullets. They do what they are designed to do. Take the ABLR for example. If you ensure they hit the animal when traveling around 2,000 fps they will work just fine. They are a true long range hunting bullet. They should have a big warning label on them saying "NOT FOR USE INSIDE 400 yards". Nosler won't say that but I will. Bergers are great bullets and I have a bunch of them and they work really well most of the time - most of the time isn't good enough for me when it is crunch time. The AMAX is just a thin skinned version of the ELD-X (meaning it is worse than an ELD-X) which I like to run 3,000 fps or slower as they too are a bit too soft for close in work otherwise. If Barnes just isn't your cup of tea, I would not have a problem with an Accubond or Partition going normal non magnum velocities.
02-10-2017, 04:14 PM
Re: Which bullet (if any) would you trust at closer range
My 6.5 SS shooting 140 VLDs took 7 deer this fall. Big Canadian Alberta white tails and a few small white tails as well. Longest shot was 250 yards. Closest was 75 yards. Majority was in the 100 yard range. EVERY SINGLE DEER didn't take a step. All dropped right where they stood. I shot a whitetail with the .270 win and 130 gr VLD at 30 yards. That one had a pass through with a fist size exit.
