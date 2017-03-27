bullet grouping ?

Location: Switzerland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany, Russia, USA, Bulgaria, Czech, Jordan, Nigeria,
Well this seems like an odd question from you...since you have so much experience at shooting 500 yards. So much in fact that you want to degrade another member when they said a 24x scope was not needed for 550 yards.
You vast experience had this to say:
HA some one that has never hunter P- Dogs ! And you havent met my 40X and 50X yet have you,,, only a fool would go out with a 16 X.... Oh and tell me what you do when those babies appear that are about the size of tennis ball, ya a 16X sure will work at 550 , uh huh !
THEIS
Never stop doing what you do because others say it cannot be done....
Aim small mis small fan i am ! Its like this shoot for center of mass on a man in a shirt i would rather aim on a button on that shirt and that takes a high power scope @ 500 to 600 yards.
And my apologies to the 16X shooter i am just being pissy today !
Personally if i was positive of my hit the upper button and second one down if i was not positive.....
And if there was absolutly no chances of missing the button between the eyes.
AND that is why the "aim small, miss small" only works on the square gun range where you do not have to worry about target moving. You do not have to worry about target surroundings. You do not have to worry about the TOF since target is not going to change direction/position/location.
In the real world..especially when referring to humans as the intended target; FOV is just as important as magnification. You just shot a member of counter-terrorism team!!
In "Theory" your magnification approach works but in "Practical Applications" it does not work. So many variables come into play such as mirage, fov needed, etc etc.
Just as in "Theory" a .5 inch group at 100 yards would be a simple x5 mathematical equation for 500 yards but in "Practical Applications" it just does not always work like that...So many variables come into play even if conditions are the same.
THEIS
Never stop doing what you do because others say it cannot be done....