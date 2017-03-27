Re: bullet grouping ? Quote: gj Originally Posted by Personally if i was positive of my hit the upper button and second one down if i was not positive.....



And if there was absolutly no chances of missing the button between the eyes.



AND that is why the "aim small, miss small" only works on the square gun range where you do not have to worry about target moving. You do not have to worry about target surroundings. You do not have to worry about the TOF since target is not going to change direction/position/location.

In the real world..especially when referring to humans as the intended target; FOV is just as important as magnification. You just shot a member of counter-terrorism team!!



In "Theory" your magnification approach works but in "Practical Applications" it does not work. So many variables come into play such as mirage, fov needed, etc etc.

Just as in "Theory" a .5 inch group at 100 yards would be a simple x5 mathematical equation for 500 yards but in "Practical Applications" it just does not always work like that...So many variables come into play even if conditions are the same.



