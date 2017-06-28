Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Which Bullet for 300WM build
Which Bullet for 300WM build
06-28-2017, 06:45 PM
Which Bullet for 300WM build
I am building a hunting 300WM, trying to make it as light as practical, so finished barrel length will likely be 24 or 25". I am considering one of the four as the go to for hunting out to 800ish yrds:
1. 200gr ELD-X
2. 22gr ELD-X
3. 190gr Accubond LR
4. 210gr Accubond LR

Just wanting to hear your thoughts on pros and cons of each, which you think is best in class? ALR seam to have higher published BCs and also suggest terminal velocity of only 1300fps!
Free Men Own Guns, Slaves Don't!
06-28-2017, 07:01 PM
Re: Which Bullet for 300WM build
215 Berger and H1000.
06-28-2017, 08:10 PM
Re: Which Bullet for 300WM build
x2 they shot great in my 300.
Life is to short to sweat the small stuff!!

ALL THANGS WILD TAXIDERMY
06-28-2017, 08:14 PM
Re: Which Bullet for 300WM build
Any of the four you've mentioned will certainly get the job done. For 800 and less the difference between them will be negligible. For drop them dead in their tracks results it's hard to beat the accubonds.
A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new.  Albert Einstein
06-28-2017, 08:23 PM
Re: Which Bullet for 300WM build
In my 300 Win Mag hunting rifle with 24" barrel I use the Nosler 200 gr Accubond.
