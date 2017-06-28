|
Which Bullet for 300WM build
I am building a hunting 300WM, trying to make it as light as practical, so finished barrel length will likely be 24 or 25". I am considering one of the four as the go to for hunting out to 800ish yrds:
1. 200gr ELD-X
2. 22gr ELD-X
3. 190gr Accubond LR
4. 210gr Accubond LR
Just wanting to hear your thoughts on pros and cons of each, which you think is best in class? ALR seam to have higher published BCs and also suggest terminal velocity of only 1300fps!
