Which bullet

Ok now that ive decided to sell 338 win and ordered 338 lapua in a fierce

Lets talk whats best for a 1000 moose bullet

250 tsx

265 lrx

280 lrx

285 tsx

Ive had good luck with barnes, i shot 250 and 265 in my old lapua, what do you guys think would be a good set up for 1000 shot on moose, Always wanted to do a moose at that range ,killed several animals over 6 to 700 yards