Building a Ruger M77 into a long range elk killer...what chambering??
06-25-2017, 12:47 AM
Building a Ruger M77 into a long range elk killer...what chambering??
So I have a Ruger M77 All Weather rifle, long action, chambered in 300 win mag. We can only load to 3.430", and this prohibits the use of the best long range bullets for this chambering, so we want to rebarrel to something with similar power and long range ability as a 300 win mag with a 215 Berger, but will work in this rifle.

We want this to be a long range elk killer, and here are some of the chamberings we have thrown around that could load a heavy for caliber bullet and still fit in this magazine.

7MM WSM
300 WSM
7MM Sherman Shortmag
300 Sherman Shortmag
338 Sherman Shortmag
7mm SAUM
300 SAUM

With all these, we could load heavy for caliber bullets in a long throated chamber and still have plenty of room in the magazine, and I think they would all perform well. I don't mind doing a little extra work for brass, this won't be a high volume shooter, after a good load is developed it will be used from time to time for practice and then hunting, my high volume shooter is my .260 AI.

Any suggestions for any of these? I have never worked with any short magnum calibers, and want the most performance we can get out of it. If we went 7mm, we would shoot either 180 or 195 grain Bergers and probably run a 1 in 8 twist, 30 cal would be a 215 Berger, with 1 in 10 or 1 in 9.5 twist, .338 Sherman shortmag would most likely be the 250 Berger. It will be outfitted with a 26" tube. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated!! Thanks all.
06-25-2017, 05:43 AM
Re: Building a Ruger M77 into a long range elk killer...what chambering??
I suggest you try 215s without any other changes. Seat the bullet to fit and feed and work up a load. Hybrid bullets tend to shoot well regardless of the distance of jump to the lands. Who knows you may be pleasantly surprised.

If you do change to another chambering be sure to order a reamer to your specifications so it will work best in your Ruger.
