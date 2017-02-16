Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Building a better bullet trap
02-16-2017
Building a better bullet trap
I picked another box of leather scraps from a local glove company so it's time to build a new bullet trap. The leather I got this time is a little different than the last batch so I figured this would be a good chance to look at tweaking my set up. Before, I was layering the leather in a plywood box and soaking it in water. It worked pretty well. Until just curious if anybody has suggestions that they want to add.

I'm going to hit up a local butcher shop and see if I can get some bones to mix in there too.
