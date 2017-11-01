     close
Browning Bedding Concerns
01-11-2017, 08:32 AM
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 6
Browning Bedding Concerns
Ok I've been on here for a while and finally secured what I thought was a decent long range setup, Browning McMillan in 7mm R.E.M. Mag. When a gunsmith went to put a front rail on for my bipod he took shots of the bedding and this is what he found. Should be concerned? The Xbolt is known to be a reliable relatively accurate rifle out of the box and it isn't overly heavy either. But I don't know what to do now. Bedding material is extremely minimal and the stock is split at the pillar mounting location WTF. Is this a standard thing? I'm just now getting into shooting so I'm not that experienced with this stuff. Thanks gang.
Browning Bedding Concerns-img_1669.jpg   Browning Bedding Concerns-img_1668.jpg  

Browning Bedding Concerns-img_1666.jpg  
    01-11-2017, 09:04 AM
    Join Date: Jan 2016
    Posts: 447
    Re: Browning Bedding Concerns
    I have some Browning Rifles Including an X Bolt and I've never seen anything like that. Can you exchange that stock for another from where you bought it? If not maybe give Browning North America a call and talk to a tech. rep.
    01-11-2017, 09:38 AM
    Join Date: Dec 2012
    Posts: 1,490
    Re: Browning Bedding Concerns
    Ok I've been on here for a while and finally secured what I thought was a decent long range setup, Browning McMillan in 7mm R.E.M. Mag. When a gunsmith went to put a front rail on for my bipod he took shots of the bedding and this is what he found. Should be concerned? The Xbolt is known to be a reliable relatively accurate rifle out of the box and it isn't overly heavy either. But I don't know what to do now. Bedding material is extremely minimal and the stock is split at the pillar mounting location WTF. Is this a standard thing? I'm just now getting into shooting so I'm not that experienced with this stuff. Thanks gang.
    It appears to me that the rear pillar was relieved ( ground ) to accept the magazine box. Not split. The pillar is for compression strength. True that its not as strong as is compared to un cut pillar. I'd shoot it before sending it back but call Browning first.

    What did your gunsmith say exactly? Is he wanting more money from you to re bed it?
    Brice
    01-11-2017, 09:59 AM
    Join Date: Jan 2016
    Posts: 6
    Re: Browning Bedding Concerns
    He is saying the same thing, it was ground for the bottom metal. I also like browning and this really surprised me. I'll call them before moving forward with anything at this point.
