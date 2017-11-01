Re: Browning Bedding Concerns Quote: DreaminofMT6x6s Originally Posted by Ok I've been on here for a while and finally secured what I thought was a decent long range setup, Browning McMillan in 7mm R.E.M. Mag. When a gunsmith went to put a front rail on for my bipod he took shots of the bedding and this is what he found. Should be concerned? The Xbolt is known to be a reliable relatively accurate rifle out of the box and it isn't overly heavy either. But I don't know what to do now. Bedding material is extremely minimal and the stock is split at the pillar mounting location WTF. Is this a standard thing? I'm just now getting into shooting so I'm not that experienced with this stuff. Thanks gang.



What did your gunsmith say exactly? Is he wanting more money from you to re bed it? It appears to me that the rear pillar was relieved ( ground ) to accept the magazine box. Not split. The pillar is for compression strength. True that its not as strong as is compared to un cut pillar. I'd shoot it before sending it back but call Browning first.What did your gunsmith say exactly? Is he wanting more money from you to re bed it?

Brice __________________Brice