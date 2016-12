Re: Browning 223 wssm Quote: chahhhch Originally Posted by Hey guys, I am looking for some help. I have a Browning A-bolt 223 wssm with the gray laminate stock and a heavy stainless barrel. I think it was a non-cataloged limited-run around 2006, so I am having trouble finding info on it. I am thinking of selling it and would like to find out a fair price....any help would be greatly appreciated. Really depends on the brass. Kinda hard to find right now. With 300 rds of brass its worth a lot more. __________________

