Re: Boyd's stocks: worth the investment? I have three ProVarmint stocks. I agree with Dosh about bedding and inletting.

If you are handy with a Dremal and sandpaper, you can usually have a stock ready for bedding in about a hour.

One thing for sure, the wait times have gotten longer. The first stock was about two weeks, the third stock was six weeks.

I pretty much just ordered it and for got about it... Then one day I got a email confirmation for shipping...

"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.



An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.



Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians



Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...



The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others





Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.



For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin... __________________"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.Guns have only two enemies, rust and politiciansKnow Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the othersFree men do not ask permission to bear arms.For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...