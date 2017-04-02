     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Boyd's stocks: worth the investment?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Boyd's stocks: worth the investment?
Page 1 of 2 1 2
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-04-2017, 07:21 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2011
Location: Midwest
Posts: 234
Boyd's stocks: worth the investment?
I have a Savage Axis project that's half complete. I mounted the SWFA SS last night. It's needs a new stock before load development. I could spend $400 and get a MDT chassis for it (along with another $200 in parts), but in the interest of the almighty dollar, I'm considering a Boyd's Prairie Hunter. I'll have to pillar bed it, but that can be done with $10 and some elbow grease.

I have read some God Awful reviews on Boyd's shipping time and customer service. I don't want to wait three to eight weeks to finish my project. Here's the question:

Can I order a Boyd's from another source with better CS and faster shipping? If I have to order from Boyd's directly I fear I may never get it. What should I do?
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 02-04-2017, 07:45 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2012
    Posts: 4,149
    Re: Boyd's stocks: worth the investment?
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by megastink View Post
    I have a Savage Axis project that's half complete. I mounted the SWFA SS last night. It's needs a new stock before load development. I could spend $400 and get a MDT chassis for it (along with another $200 in parts), but in the interest of the almighty dollar, I'm considering a Boyd's Prairie Hunter. I'll have to pillar bed it, but that can be done with $10 and some elbow grease.

    I have read some God Awful reviews on Boyd's shipping time and customer service. I don't want to wait three to eight weeks to finish my project. Here's the question:

    Can I order a Boyd's from another source with better CS and faster shipping? If I have to order from Boyd's directly I fear I may never get it. What should I do?
    I have prairie hunter laminate stocks on two rifles. One I just acquired today- a ruger american in 6.5 creedmore... The other is my remmy 700lh 7stw... neither have been pillar bedded and both are very good shooters... I ordered my stock from Boyds and it came in fine but was shipped to Lincoln Nebraska first... The creedmore was my brother's rifle and he ordered the stock directly from them too... He needed different v-blocks but the stock came in fine and needed little fitment...


    Boyds' Stocks | Make & Model Parts -MidwayUSA

    midway has some boyds but I don't see the prairie hunter
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 02-04-2017, 08:10 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2016
    Posts: 455
    Re: Boyd's stocks: worth the investment?
    My brother has the thumb hole stock from Boyds on a Savage Axis 25/06 and it shoots good but I think he would do better with the aftermarket front bedding lug and piller kit you can get from V3 Tactical about $30.00.
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 02-04-2017, 08:27 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Apr 2011
    Location: Midwest
    Posts: 234
    Re: Boyd's stocks: worth the investment?
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by Waynzee View Post
    My brother has the thumb hole stock from Boyds on a Savage Axis 25/06 and it shoots good but I think he would do better with the aftermarket front bedding lug and piller kit you can get from V3 Tactical about $30.00.

    You can make your own pillars out of aluminum spacers for about $5. I plan on pillar bedding if I get a Boyd's. My question is: where can I get one sooner than later?
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 02-04-2017, 10:29 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2013
    Location: Arizona
    Posts: 1,614
    Re: Boyd's stocks: worth the investment?
    m, on a budget the Boyd's is a very strong stock. I've bedded a couple dozen and they shoot very well. The prices have risen a bit over the last couple years, but still a decent value. I've read on this forum several have had issues of various reasons. Two things I've found especially on Boyd's is they need bedding and close checking of the inletting prior to. BTW, I really like their Pro-Varmint model. Good luck
    __________________
    No apology for liking Weatherbys
    Reply With Quote
      #6  
    Unread 02-04-2017, 10:50 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Ohio
    Posts: 2,356
    Re: Boyd's stocks: worth the investment?
    I have three ProVarmint stocks. I agree with Dosh about bedding and inletting.
    If you are handy with a Dremal and sandpaper, you can usually have a stock ready for bedding in about a hour.
    One thing for sure, the wait times have gotten longer. The first stock was about two weeks, the third stock was six weeks.
    I pretty much just ordered it and for got about it... Then one day I got a email confirmation for shipping...
    __________________
    "Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

    An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

    Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

    Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

    The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


    Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

    For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
    Reply With Quote
      #7  
    Unread 02-04-2017, 11:15 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jun 2008
    Location: Texas
    Posts: 430
    Re: Boyd's stocks: worth the investment?
    I have three of the Pro Varmint stocks too.Just a little bedding which I was going to do anyway and they were good to go.Great stock for the money and yes,my rifles suffered no loss in accuracy with them.
    Reply With Quote
    Reply
    Page 1 of 2 1 2

    Bookmarks

    « 6.5 creedmore vrs 260 rem | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:30 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC