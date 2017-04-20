Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Which bottom metal and extended box mag for 260 Rem build
04-20-2017, 05:36 PM
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Idaho
Posts: 149
Which bottom metal and extended box mag for 260 Rem build
After bouncing all over the place it looks like I'm going to have a 260 Rem built. I'm going to be using a Stiller Predator action and was wondering which bottom metal and extended box length to use?

I was hoping to use the Rem 700 bdl SA bottom metal then add a Wyatt's extended box or something similar. Would this work?

I'm not sure how much inletting and reworking of the McMillan stock will be needed but I'll let whoever ends up building the gun figure that out.

I was wondering what you used on your 260 Rem builds?
04-20-2017, 07:18 PM
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,845
Re: Which bottom metal and extended box mag for 260 Rem build
If you're getting it built, I'd go .260 Ackley 40º Shoulder. Less brass growth means less trimming, more powder, more velocity, better case design, .260 Rem brass works perfect for forming, and you can buy dies off the shelf for it.

Redding Deluxe 3-Die Set 260 Remington Ackley Improved 40-Degree
04-20-2017, 07:43 PM
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Idaho
Posts: 149
Re: Which bottom metal and extended box mag for 260 Rem build
Dang it MudRunner. Now you got me thinking. I thought I had decided already. This is a nice idea.
Thanks..

If you're getting it built, I'd go .260 Ackley 40º Shoulder. Less brass growth means less trimming, more powder, more velocity, better case design, .260 Rem brass works perfect for forming, and you can buy dies off the shelf for it.

Redding Deluxe 3-Die Set 260 Remington Ackley Improved 40-Degree
