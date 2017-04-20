Which bottom metal and extended box mag for 260 Rem build After bouncing all over the place it looks like I'm going to have a 260 Rem built. I'm going to be using a Stiller Predator action and was wondering which bottom metal and extended box length to use?



I was hoping to use the Rem 700 bdl SA bottom metal then add a Wyatt's extended box or something similar. Would this work?



I'm not sure how much inletting and reworking of the McMillan stock will be needed but I'll let whoever ends up building the gun figure that out.



I was wondering what you used on your 260 Rem builds?