Re: Bolt Throw Question The Deviant is a 90* throw, but will likely be MUCH smoother than the Abolts. Probably an exercise in futility to try and compare the two honestly. Are you looking to do a Long Action? If not the GAP Tempest has the 60* throw as well. These are just my outside observations as I've never dealt with either one, but hopefully a few members will chime in that can help you more