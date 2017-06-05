Bolt Throw Question

I currently have Browning A-Bolt II and one of the main reasons I like this action is the short bolt throw. I want to get into long-range shooting/hunting and I have settled on a GAP rifle. Can anybody tell me about the bolt throw degree or ease of cycling the TempestV2/Defiance Deviant action and how it compares to the A-Bolt II?
The Deviant is a 90* throw, but will likely be MUCH smoother than the Abolts. Probably an exercise in futility to try and compare the two honestly. Are you looking to do a Long Action? If not the GAP Tempest has the 60* throw as well. These are just my outside observations as I've never dealt with either one, but hopefully a few members will chime in that can help you more
The slickness of Deviant actions more than makes up for the 90deg throw. Just sayin. If you haven't cycled one, you have no idea. I'd swear they're polished with the skin from the inner thighs of virgins if it wasn't gross and untrue. Same sensation though.