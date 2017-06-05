Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Bolt Throw Question
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Bolt Throw Question
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-06-2017, 09:15 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2008
Posts: 7
Bolt Throw Question
I currently have Browning A-Bolt II and one of the main reasons I like this action is the short bolt throw. I want to get into long-range shooting/hunting and I have settled on a GAP rifle. Can anybody tell me about the bolt throw degree or ease of cycling the TempestV2/Defiance Deviant action and how it compares to the A-Bolt II?
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-06-2017, 12:14 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Brookfield, NY
Posts: 373
Re: Bolt Throw Question
The Deviant is a 90* throw, but will likely be MUCH smoother than the Abolts. Probably an exercise in futility to try and compare the two honestly. Are you looking to do a Long Action? If not the GAP Tempest has the 60* throw as well. These are just my outside observations as I've never dealt with either one, but hopefully a few members will chime in that can help you more
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 05-06-2017, 12:19 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2016
Posts: 146
Re: Bolt Throw Question
The slickness of Deviant actions more than makes up for the 90deg throw. Just sayin. If you haven't cycled one, you have no idea. I'd swear they're polished with the skin from the inner thighs of virgins if it wasn't gross and untrue. Same sensation though.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« BC numbers for 142 long range accubond | Manners stocks »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:10 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC