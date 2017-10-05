Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Blue Printed Chamber
Blue Printed Chamber
Blue Printed Chamber
05-10-2017, 07:02 PM
Out Back
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Lovelock Nevada
Posts: 65
Blue Printed Chamber
Had a Friend tell me that he had is rifle chamber blue printed ..............never heard of that ..........what was he talking about?
#
2
05-10-2017, 08:07 PM
WeiserBucks
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 237
Re: Blue Printed Chamber
Most likely had the chamber cut with a specific reamer
#
3
05-10-2017, 08:42 PM
ShtrRdy
Gold Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: High Plains
Posts: 695
Re: Blue Printed Chamber
Or he might have had his action "blue printed"?
