Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Blue Printed Chamber
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Blue Printed Chamber
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-10-2017, 07:02 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Lovelock Nevada
Posts: 65
Blue Printed Chamber
Had a Friend tell me that he had is rifle chamber blue printed ..............never heard of that ..........what was he talking about?
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-10-2017, 08:07 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 237
Re: Blue Printed Chamber
Most likely had the chamber cut with a specific reamer
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 05-10-2017, 08:42 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: High Plains
Posts: 695
Re: Blue Printed Chamber
Or he might have had his action "blue printed"?
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« 30-378 wby re chamber question | Need help with new LR rifle »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:58 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC