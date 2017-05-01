     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Bipods ?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Bipods ?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-05-2017, 10:35 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 94
Bipods ?
Thinking about putting a bipod on my new cz 550 Varmit . What are you guys running on heavy barrel Varmit rigs ? Looking for affordable, lightweight and solid rest!
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-05-2017, 10:55 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2005
    Location: sw ks
    Posts: 1,000
    Re: Bipods ?
    I'm a clutz and can't shoot any kind of bipod except an F-class style. Bipod selection really depends on how you will be using it. I have 6-9 15-23 and the Harris sitting size. Bipod selection is very dependent on shooting style and situation.
    Prone? Barrier? Bench? Sitting?
    __________________
    Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.
    Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 01-05-2017, 12:02 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2013
    Posts: 94
    Re: Bipods ?
    Mostly prone , I use bags off the bench and typically use shooting sticks or my tripod/ spotting scope when hunting. Looking for something for shooting ground hogs at long distance across fields.
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « 338 Edge - Why? | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:08 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC