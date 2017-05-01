Re: Bipods ?

I'm a clutz and can't shoot any kind of bipod except an F-class style. Bipod selection really depends on how you will be using it. I have 6-9 15-23 and the Harris sitting size. Bipod selection is very dependent on shooting style and situation.

Prone? Barrier? Bench? Sitting?

Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.

Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".