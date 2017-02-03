Berger LR bullets? Five Long-Range Bullets Review | Field & Stream





Didn't want to hi-jack the other thread.



Many, many people use the Berger bullets for long range hunting. This test only shows one bullet so its hard to say this is the normal result and 800yds many would say is right in the wheel house for a 300 win mag. since they say at 300 win mag velocity s you can assume the bullet started at least 2900 lost 1003 to 800yds so at least 1900 at impact. A few years ago I watched a show in New Zealand, they shot several stags and fallow deer at 800 to 1200 yds all using Berger bullets they showed several recovered bullets that looked just like this one. They said it tumbled thru causing more damage than bullets that just barely mushroom at low energy speeds, many dropped in tracks.



So what does the brown screen folks say about this?

How many have recovered bergers bullets from long shots that looked like this or how many have recovered bullets that mushroomed at long range?

Based on this and that show I'm thinking this maybe more likely that not.



4. Berger VLD Hunting, 190-grain



Total Score: 60

During a hunt in New Zealand, my party took almost 50 big-game animals using VLDs. We had no complaints, and some shots were beyond 500 yards. All Berger bullets are known for accuracy. The Hunting Shack offers VLDs in some loaded ammunition; otherwise they are for handloaders.

• Velocity Lost at 800 Yards: 1003 fps • Flight Consistency: 99.995% • 150-Yard Expansion: 0.535 inch (1.74 times original diameter) • 150-Yard Penetration: 18 inches • 800-Yard Expansion: None (1.00 times original diameter) • 800-Yard Penetration: 24 inches

