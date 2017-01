Berger Elite hunter 7mm 175gr load test put together a factory takeoff remington stainless barrel in one of my old actions that i trued the face and lapped lugs, trued the recoil lug parallel,



starting with the new 175 berger elite hunter tried rel 25, imr 7828ssc and h1000,



attached target is rel 25, 175 berger at 3040fps, 20 degrees out side, right target 100 yards



left target 300 yards, 21 rounds fired , looks like its gonna shoot,,,,, Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger