Berger 6.5 135gr Classic vs 140 gr Elite vs 143 gr ELD-X Ok guys just starting to work up load for a new 6.5 Creedmoor. Rifle is a Cooper Model 54 so nothing extraordinary about the chamber. I would like to hear some feedback if possible. Internet is pretty quiet on the Classic vs the Elite. Intended purpose is hunting to 600 yards. Mostly antelope, deer and sheep and possiblly an occasional elk.



If you have some loads I would appreciate it. I have H-4350 and RL26. Leaning towards the RL26 to start for better velocity.



I also have a Tubbs HBN kit. Should I or shouldn't I?



Thank you gentlemen.