Berger 215 Hybrid confusion I recently bought 4 100ct boxes of 215s and just received them. The labeling on these boxes is different than my others. These boxes show a BC of .696 and a twist rate of 1-10 vs my other boxes showing a BC of .691 and a twist rate of 1-9. My question is are there any real differences in the bullets? Should I expect to see different results? Thanks for any info