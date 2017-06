Bergara Rifle Fail I saw a Bergara rifle fail on the bench next to me at the Range Yesterday. The rifle was a B-14 Tactical in 6.5 Creed. He was firing the new small primer pocket Lapua brass. He pierced a CCI 450 primer and the bolt shroud broke off and came back into his face. I examined the shroud, it broke at the first thread. It is made of cast zinc and is mostly hollow. Those of us of Mauser, Model 70 or Model 700 experience would not be impressed. He was using a chronograph at the time and the velocity was just under 2450 fps. He was shooting the 143 ELD Horny bullets. He was using R-17. He said this is the second time that the shroud broke off. The first time was with large rifle primers.



I examined the firing pin and cocking piece. The cocking piece also looks like cast zinc that is pinned to the firing pin. Not steel. I have had personal trials with 6.5-47 Lapua brass with small primer pockets piercing. Firing pins made for large primers in Model 70s are not perfect for small primers but at least your cheek and eyes are safe from flying bolt shrouds and primer metal. The whole bolt, with cast zinc parts, looks like it is under engineered for long and accurate shooting.