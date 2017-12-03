Benefits of the 1/4 bore? So this question has had me thinking for awhile. What are the benefits of the 1/4 bore over calibers say the 6mm and 6.5mm cartridges? I'm mainly wondering is there a benefit to shooting a lower bc bullet at high velocity over a higher bc bullet over a slower velocity? For example say the 243, 6.5 cm/260, 7mm-08 etc vs faster cartridges like the 25-06. Just running the numbers to me it makes no sense to shoot the 1/4 bore when it can be matched with smaller cartridges. Or even necking down a 25 cal catridge to 6mm or up to a 6.5mm will both yeild better results on paper. I'm not trying to start an arguement I'm just looking for some factual data see what I'm missing. Thanks!