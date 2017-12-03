Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Benefits of the 1/4 bore?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Benefits of the 1/4 bore?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-12-2017, 07:04 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Monroe, Newhampshire
Posts: 666
Benefits of the 1/4 bore?
So this question has had me thinking for awhile. What are the benefits of the 1/4 bore over calibers say the 6mm and 6.5mm cartridges? I'm mainly wondering is there a benefit to shooting a lower bc bullet at high velocity over a higher bc bullet over a slower velocity? For example say the 243, 6.5 cm/260, 7mm-08 etc vs faster cartridges like the 25-06. Just running the numbers to me it makes no sense to shoot the 1/4 bore when it can be matched with smaller cartridges. Or even necking down a 25 cal catridge to 6mm or up to a 6.5mm will both yeild better results on paper. I'm not trying to start an arguement I'm just looking for some factual data see what I'm missing. Thanks!
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« ELD-Match Bullet Testing | bullet expansion test results »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:35 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC