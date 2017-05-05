Re: BC numbers for 142 long range accubond



I like to verify at 3 different distances: Where I'm zeroed, max hunting distance, and somewhere in between. This way I can fit the trajectory curve pretty well by adjusting BC and muzzle velocity. If there's no way for you to practice at 700 yards then you shouldn't be shooting at game that far anyway There are too many variables to say for sure. The best thing to do is go shoot your gun at 700 yards and see where it hits. There will be a little bit of error in your scope adjustment (4 clicks might not be exactly 1 MOA), the BC might be off a little, the muzzle velocity, etc. By validating your drops you will know exactly how many clicks it takes to get there.