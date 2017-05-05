Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



BC numbers for 142 long range accubond
05-05-2017, 04:09 PM
BC numbers for 142 long range accubond
Hello all,
I've read most everything I can on this forum trying to figure out what would be a safe BC number to use for my custom CDS dial on the leupold scope. I've seen everything between .570 to .620. My barrel is a 1-8 x-caliber 6.5 barrel. Should I just go with about .6 and I should be pretty close out to my self imposed limit of 700 yards.
Just looking for a little direction.
Jim
05-05-2017, 05:12 PM
Re: BC numbers for 142 long range accubond
There are too many variables to say for sure. The best thing to do is go shoot your gun at 700 yards and see where it hits. There will be a little bit of error in your scope adjustment (4 clicks might not be exactly 1 MOA), the BC might be off a little, the muzzle velocity, etc. By validating your drops you will know exactly how many clicks it takes to get there.

I like to verify at 3 different distances: Where I'm zeroed, max hunting distance, and somewhere in between. This way I can fit the trajectory curve pretty well by adjusting BC and muzzle velocity. If there's no way for you to practice at 700 yards then you shouldn't be shooting at game that far anyway
