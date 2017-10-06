Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Barrett Fieldcraft anyone?
06-10-2017, 10:30 PM
Barrett Fieldcraft anyone?
Apparently I've been living under a rock and haven't learned of these rifles until today. Seems like a pretty sweet package for the price. Has anyone had any experience with them?
06-10-2017, 11:59 PM
Re: Barrett Fieldcraft anyone?
I haven't...yet. Guy on rokslide has one and it seems like he is pleased with it. It's certainly a interesting rifle and I'm looking to find one
06-11-2017, 12:15 AM
Re: Barrett Fieldcraft anyone?
If I recall they bought the rights to the Forbes rifles (not NULA). My dad has a Forbes that is a little hammer. If they offer a caliber and barrel length/twist combo you like, I think it would be a sweet little rifle.
