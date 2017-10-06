Re: Barrett Fieldcraft anyone? If I recall they bought the rights to the Forbes rifles (not NULA). My dad has a Forbes that is a little hammer. If they offer a caliber and barrel length/twist combo you like, I think it would be a sweet little rifle.



Long Range Hunting: Rbros (Defiance) .300 Win Mag / Broughton 28" LWLR Contour / NF ATACR Enhanced 5-25-56 MOAR-T / Manners EH1 / Trigger Tech @ 2.0 / Berger 215 Hybrid @2975 fps / Javelin UL Bipod



Competition: GAP Tempest 6.5 Creedmoor / Bartlein Sendero Contour / S&B PMII 5-25x56 H2CMR / KMW Sentinel / Jewell HVT @ 1.5 / Prime 6.5CM OTM 130gr @2925 fps / AW DBM / Harris Bipod __________________Long Range Hunting: Rbros (Defiance) .300 Win Mag / Broughton 28" LWLR Contour / NF ATACR Enhanced 5-25-56 MOAR-T / Manners EH1 / Trigger Tech @ 2.0 / Berger 215 Hybrid @2975 fps / Javelin UL BipodCompetition: GAP Tempest 6.5 Creedmoor / Bartlein Sendero Contour / S&B PMII 5-25x56 H2CMR / KMW Sentinel / Jewell HVT @ 1.5 / Prime 6.5CM OTM 130gr @2925 fps / AW DBM / Harris Bipod