Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Barrel thickness and accuracy.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Barrel thickness and accuracy.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-18-2017, 11:26 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2016
Posts: 21
Barrel thickness and accuracy.
So I have been asking stupid questions to decide on a dedicated hunting rifle. I was wondering if a heavy barrel was needed to accurately shoot long distance. Basically could I get say a tika something or another caliber and be able to make a shot at 600 meters reliably as far as the rifle goes excluding my mess ups. I already have a heavy barrel for wacking steel but hate the weight. Thanks
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-18-2017, 11:35 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 892
Re: Barrel thickness and accuracy.
Just my opinion but i believe a #2 or #3 contour barrel can be just as accurate as a heavy barrel for the first 2 or.3 shots.

Now most shooters find that a heavier rfle is much easier to shoot.

Those lightweights can be a bit twitchy
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-18-2017, 12:20 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 171
Re: Barrel thickness and accuracy.
I agree , light barrels are capable of great accuracy but heat up quickly. In a hunting situation, the 1st shot is the best opertunity to make a good shot. After that , the game is either spooked or wounded, providing a poor opportunity for additional shots .

Light rifles can be accurate, but are more difficult to shoot consistently , especially something with a lot of recoil .
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 03-18-2017, 12:38 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,484
Re: Barrel thickness and accuracy.
I believe caliber has a lot to do with it.
A sporter 338 barrel will probably be hard to tune and will walk more than a 22, 243 or 6.5 mm cal barrel in a sporter weight. All because the barrel walls will be thicker with the smaller calibers.
__________________
"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 03-18-2017, 01:01 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,716
Re: Barrel thickness and accuracy.
I like #3 or heavier contour on my hunting rifle. More accurate and don't heat up as fast IMO. The weight doesn't bother me since I don't hike all over the area. I always sit where I know the game will walk by. I'm also a fairly large guy at 6'4" and 230# so a couple pounds doesn't bother. You only hunt a short time of the year so a bit more carry weight with the excitement of the hunt is negligible to me.
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 03-18-2017, 01:55 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Monroe, Newhampshire
Posts: 684
Re: Barrel thickness and accuracy.
I've got a Browning 7mm mag with a pencil weight barrel that I bought for a strict hunting rifle. It's a sub moa rifle and I've taken it out to 750 yards with its 3-9 hunting scope with ok success. So yes they can be plenty accurate but after 3 shots you can nearly cook your dinner on the barrel. Generally when I'm hunting, at least for me anyways, I shoot one shot and it's over. Sometimes i shoot as many as 3 but not very often. So personally im wanting just a hunting rifle for moderate ranges then I'm perfectly ok with a lightweight rifle with a pencil barrel. I've got a heavy barreled target gun for anything else I need to do.
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 03-18-2017, 02:16 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 892
Re: Barrel thickness and accuracy.
Quote:
Originally Posted by gohring3006 View Post
I believe caliber has a lot to do with it.
A sporter 338 barrel will probably be hard to tune and will walk more than a 22, 243 or 6.5 mm cal barrel in a sporter weight. All because the barrel walls will be thicker with the smaller calibers.
I will pass on the sporter 338. One range session and i bet most would.agree. if you were a big time elk hunter in grizzly country and only shot it a.few times a year guess it would make.sense.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« case weights vs volumes | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:18 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC