Re: Barrel recommendations Any of the big names will produce a quality barrel capable of excellent accuracy, what makes an accurate rifle isnt just the barrel though, it's how good of a job the smith does that puts it together, if that isn't done well, the best barrel will still be a flop. Anyways...Krieger is my personal favorite, mainly because the folks there are extremely helpful and very, very friendly, and also my barrel makes bug holes. But Bartlein, Brux, Broughton, Benchmark, Krieger, Lilja, Shilen, Pac-Nor, Rock Creek...you won't go wrong with any of these.



And for a carbon barrel, proof is good, but there is another carbon barrel manufacturer that has my interest, Carbonsix, I have seen results from these barrels and it is impressive. And they cost way less, like $300 less. That can go a long way on a rifle build. Just my thoughts.

PEW.............................ting. __________________PEW.............................ting.