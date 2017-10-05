Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



05-10-2017, 10:20 PM
Barrel recommendations
I have a Winchester M70 Ranger 270 Win that I'm gonna have to replace the barrel. What brand do y'all recommend to put on this hunting rifle?

Thanks
05-10-2017, 11:57 PM
Re: Barrel recommendations
Proof Research if you want lightweight and LR capabilities, or Bartlein 3B if you want a stainless barrel.

Try a .280 AI or a .25-06 AI.
05-11-2017, 12:49 AM
Re: Barrel recommendations
I would use a #4 Rock Creek or 2b Bartlien, those stocks won't take a big barrel, I've been running 8.5 twists on the 270's so we can run 170 Berger's and then stabilize some of the lighter copper bullets better.
05-11-2017, 02:57 AM
Re: Barrel recommendations
Any of the big names will produce a quality barrel capable of excellent accuracy, what makes an accurate rifle isnt just the barrel though, it's how good of a job the smith does that puts it together, if that isn't done well, the best barrel will still be a flop. Anyways...Krieger is my personal favorite, mainly because the folks there are extremely helpful and very, very friendly, and also my barrel makes bug holes. But Bartlein, Brux, Broughton, Benchmark, Krieger, Lilja, Shilen, Pac-Nor, Rock Creek...you won't go wrong with any of these.

And for a carbon barrel, proof is good, but there is another carbon barrel manufacturer that has my interest, Carbonsix, I have seen results from these barrels and it is impressive. And they cost way less, like $300 less. That can go a long way on a rifle build. Just my thoughts.
