Barrel on new build only hand tight.
02-12-2017, 07:58 PM
Barrel on new build only hand tight.
I have 200 rounds through my new custom 6.5 Saum. I noticed that the break looked like it was rotated. Took off the break and noticed that the barrel was loose . My questions are could this cause any damage to the barrel . I also was wondering if this was the reason my groups opened from under 1/2 to over 1 1/2. Has any one ever had this happen.
02-12-2017, 08:16 PM
Re: Barrel on new build only hand tight.
Yes that would be the reason the groups got bigger. Damage I wouldn't think so but some real smiths should chime in.
02-12-2017, 08:19 PM
Re: Barrel on new build only hand tight.
Originally Posted by horse killer View Post
I have 200 rounds through my new custom 6.5 Saum. I noticed that the break looked like it was rotated. Took off the break and noticed that the barrel was loose . My questions are could this cause any damage to the barrel . I also was wondering if this was the reason my groups opened from under 1/2 to over 1 1/2. Has any one ever had this happen.
That would definitely cause your groups to open up. Your headspace was growing with every shot.. you may want to inspect the brass and possibly toss it. There probably won't be any damage to the barrel but I'd send it to the Smith and have it fixed and checked.
02-12-2017, 08:50 PM
Re: Barrel on new build only hand tight.
That could actually get dangerous rather quickly. I would really be teed off about it and not the least reserved in communicating that to the Smith.

Face it... Smith's are far from ISO 9000 certification and some don't really pay attention to be what the heck they are doing. Don't know the reputation of your Smith but this is inexcusable, IMO.
