Re: Barrel on new build only hand tight. Quote: horse killer Originally Posted by I have 200 rounds through my new custom 6.5 Saum. I noticed that the break looked like it was rotated. Took off the break and noticed that the barrel was loose . My questions are could this cause any damage to the barrel . I also was wondering if this was the reason my groups opened from under 1/2 to over 1 1/2. Has any one ever had this happen. That would definitely cause your groups to open up. Your headspace was growing with every shot.. you may want to inspect the brass and possibly toss it. There probably won't be any damage to the barrel but I'd send it to the Smith and have it fixed and checked.