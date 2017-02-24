Re: Barrel contour? The #4 is nowhere near a Sendero contour in size. The Sendero is much closer to a #7 contour. I have #4 contour barrels on several of my rifles, two of which are chambered for 6.5mm cartridges. I view the #4 as a nice compromise on a carry weight rifle up to about a 7mm bore diameter, perhaps even .30 caliber.



However, the .300 Win Mag is capable of generating enough recoil in a carry weight rifle that you may wish to consider a muzzle brake. If a muzzle brake is a consideration, wall thickness at the muzzle is worth some attention. I currently have a .338 build in progress with a #4 contour barrel and a muzzle brake. Though this is enough for 9/16-24 threads, larger diameter threads would have been better. If I had it to do again, I would have gone with a minimum of a #5 contour. If your chosen barrel manufacturer offers it, going with a fluted barrel can offset some of the weight increase from stepping up in contour.