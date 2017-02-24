Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Barrel contour?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Barrel contour?
Page 1 of 2 1 2
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-24-2017, 10:28 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Washington
Posts: 94
Barrel contour?
I am trying to decide on which barrel contour to get. I am looking at either a bartlein #4 bull sporter or a sendero contour. The barrel will be for the 300 win mag I'm building for mule deer hunting. It will be on a Remington trued action with a grayboe renagade stock.
The #4 and sendero look very close weight wise. I am trying to keep the rifle right at 10 pounds. Any advice would be great.
Thanks Brandon
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-24-2017, 11:57 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 1,308
Re: Barrel contour?
The #4 is nowhere near a Sendero contour in size. The Sendero is much closer to a #7 contour. I have #4 contour barrels on several of my rifles, two of which are chambered for 6.5mm cartridges. I view the #4 as a nice compromise on a carry weight rifle up to about a 7mm bore diameter, perhaps even .30 caliber.

However, the .300 Win Mag is capable of generating enough recoil in a carry weight rifle that you may wish to consider a muzzle brake. If a muzzle brake is a consideration, wall thickness at the muzzle is worth some attention. I currently have a .338 build in progress with a #4 contour barrel and a muzzle brake. Though this is enough for 9/16-24 threads, larger diameter threads would have been better. If I had it to do again, I would have gone with a minimum of a #5 contour. If your chosen barrel manufacturer offers it, going with a fluted barrel can offset some of the weight increase from stepping up in contour.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-24-2017, 12:10 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2003
Location: The Big Country
Posts: 252
Re: Barrel contour?
Bartlein contours are heavier than most, so their #4 runs about like others' #5s, which puts it a little lighter than a Sendero contour. A Sendero would be close to a 5 1/2.

John
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 02-24-2017, 01:13 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Washington
Posts: 94
Re: Barrel contour?
I will be running a break on the rifle. I had also looked at a benchmark #6 contour as it was pretty close to the bratlein #4.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 02-24-2017, 01:23 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 1,308
Re: Barrel contour?
For reference purposes, my #4 contour barrels have been Shilen and Krieger barrels. The Bartlein 3b is very close to the Shilen and Krieger #5.

I have referenced the Sendero contour as being close to a #7, based on the similarity of the Remington Varmint contour to a Shilen or Krieger #7 contour. After taking a second look, it appears the Sendero contour would be closer to a Krieger or Shilen #6 or a Bartlein #4.
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 02-24-2017, 01:37 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 1,308
Re: Barrel contour?
If you were to go with a Sendero/Rem Varmint contour, fluting and careful selection of scope and mounts would go a long way toward offsetting the weight increase.
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 02-24-2017, 02:04 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 261
Re: Barrel contour?
10lbs and sendero contour might be tough. A bartlein 3b or #4 at 26" is what I'd run!
Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 1 of 2 1 2

Bookmarks

« bullet expansion test results | 280 ai Bullet Selection »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:03 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC