Re: Barrel break in using Barnes Quote: BEEMAN Originally Posted by I have never used a all copper bullet before. Thinking about trying the 127 LRX in a new mid weight 6.5X47 Lapua I'm building. Reason for trying the Barnes is that this gun will be used to sit in tree stands in thick cover, with shots as close as 30 yds. But also on field edges where I can shoot out to 500 yds. So my question is can I just start shooting the Barnes right away or should I break in the barrel with a Berger? Also will I see excessive copper fouling with these as compared to other bullets? The barrel is a Benchmark #3 fluted 1 in 8.

My recommendation would be to do a conventional shoot and clean brake in with jacketed bullets first to minimize copper fouling.



Some solid copper/alloy bullets foul worse than conventional bullets with gilding metal alloy jackets, so a good brake in is in order in my opinion.



Once I tried just shooting the solid copper bullets (Barns X) and after a range session, It took over 4 hours of cleaning for the barrel to come clean.

I then went back and did a brake in and the fouling became fairly normal.



