     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Barrel break in using Barnes
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Barrel break in using Barnes
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-09-2017, 09:19 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2011
Posts: 559
Barrel break in using Barnes
I have never used a all copper bullet before. Thinking about trying the 127 LRX in a new mid weight 6.5X47 Lapua I'm building. Reason for trying the Barnes is that this gun will be used to sit in tree stands in thick cover, with shots as close as 30 yds. But also on field edges where I can shoot out to 500 yds. So my question is can I just start shooting the Barnes right away or should I break in the barrel with a Berger? Also will I see excessive copper fouling with these as compared to other bullets? The barrel is a Benchmark #3 fluted 1 in 8.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 02-09-2017, 10:12 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2004
    Location: Texas
    Posts: 7,032
    Re: Barrel break in using Barnes
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by BEEMAN View Post
    I have never used a all copper bullet before. Thinking about trying the 127 LRX in a new mid weight 6.5X47 Lapua I'm building. Reason for trying the Barnes is that this gun will be used to sit in tree stands in thick cover, with shots as close as 30 yds. But also on field edges where I can shoot out to 500 yds. So my question is can I just start shooting the Barnes right away or should I break in the barrel with a Berger? Also will I see excessive copper fouling with these as compared to other bullets? The barrel is a Benchmark #3 fluted 1 in 8.

    My recommendation would be to do a conventional shoot and clean brake in with jacketed bullets first to minimize copper fouling.

    Some solid copper/alloy bullets foul worse than conventional bullets with gilding metal alloy jackets, so a good brake in is in order in my opinion.

    Once I tried just shooting the solid copper bullets (Barns X) and after a range session, It took over 4 hours of cleaning for the barrel to come clean.
    I then went back and did a brake in and the fouling became fairly normal.

    J E CUSTOM
    __________________
    "PRESS ON"
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Anyone tried Chinchaga Bullets? | Rebarreling for suppressor? »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:00 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC