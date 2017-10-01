Barrel for 22-250 I have a Remington 700 22-250 I purchased used last year. It's a mid-80's gun that came with an HS precision stock, Timney trigger, and 12x fixed Leupold scope. I got it cheap enough I figured even if I replaced the barrel the rest of the package was worth the price. I wanted to use it for predators so I switched the scope out to a VX-6 3-18x44 and tried it. It shot right around MOA with a couple brands of 50 and 55gr loads, good enough for what I was doing. I ended up using the Hornady Superformance 50gr V max load for it's ballistics, and shot a couple hundred of them at targets or critters. I shot quite a few coyotes with it last winter, but started missing some shots I shouldn't have later in the year. I ended up giving it a thorough cleaning and putting it up. This winter I got it back out and tried again. The loads it liked last year are only getting 2-3 MOA, and there seems to be no issue with bedding or scope. I even put the scope over on my 25-06 and it performed perfectly.



It looks like it's time for the rifle to get a new barrel. I'm thinking of something along the lines of a 22" #4 fluted barrel for the replacement. I think after I get it all done I'll have my gunsmith cerakote the rifle and stock with the Kryptek stencils he has, they turn out really good looking. After that it will be back to shooting coyotes.



My question for everyone is what brand barrel and what twist would you go with? I have a 243, 6mm, and 25-06 as dual purpose guns so I'm not looking to shoot game just coyotes and smaller critters. I'd like to be able to run a 50-55gr bullet with good speed. I have a 500ct box of Sierra 53gr Matchkings and a couple hundred 55gr Gamekings I'll likely start with, the predator forums show good reviews on both for coyotes. I want to get better than the MOA accuracy I was getting before too. I could go to a 24" barrel if needed, but for calling sometimes a shorter tube is nice. Is there a company that's making the top 22 caliber barrels now, noticeably better than others?



Thanks for your help.