Barometer on Android
02-15-2017, 09:35 PM
Barometer on Android
Getting ready to set my Sig 2400 up and start verifying drops. Is the displayed barometric pressure on a smart phone corrected (I'm assuming so) or is it actually station pressure (un-corrected). In other words do I need to enter both the displayed barometric pressure, temperature, and elevation or do I just need to enter the barometric pressure (station pressure). Currently reading as much as I can to understand what I'm looking at and would like to get things right without to many hickups. Thanks a bunch.
