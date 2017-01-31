     close
ballistics question
01-31-2017, 12:33 PM
ballistics question
Let's say I use my angle compensating range finder to range something at a steep angle either above or below me and the rangefinder returns an angle compensated reading of 500 yards. Lets say the actual (line of sight) distance is 600 yards. (Simple geometry says that the angle I'm shooting downward is about 34 degrees, but that may or may not be relevant here. Let's say there's a 90 degree crosswind of 10 mph.

I know, from a ballistics standpoint, that I hold vertically for the *horizontal* distance, which the range finder has already calculated to be 500 yards.

My question is what do I hold for windage? The bullet still travels to a target 600 yards away, so do I use the windage hold for a 600 yard shot?

I have the Applied Ballistics app on my phone but it requires the "look angle" to the target, which my rangefinder (Sig Kilo) does not supply. I can calculate it from the line-of-sight distance vs the compensated (horizontal distance) but then I need to switch back and forth, then calculate, before shooting. I usually just print a range card for the altitude and temp I will be hunting in.
    01-31-2017, 03:01 PM
    Re: ballistics question
    According to kilo 2000 manual in LOS mode the display toggles between LOS distance and angle.
    01-31-2017, 03:55 PM
    Re: ballistics question
    Wow. Good to know. I have always just kept it set on the ballistic range mode. That will help of I have my phone with me, so I'll be able to use the AB app to get hold-over and windage.

    However, up here in Alaska, since there's about zero cell service in most places I hunt, and especially if I'm going in light, I leave my phone at home. So I guess I'm still curious: hold vertically for a 500 yard shot and windage for a 600 yard shot?
    01-31-2017, 04:30 PM
    Re: ballistics question
    Originally Posted by AKSavage View Post
    So I guess I'm still curious: hold vertically for a 500 yard shot and windage for a 600 yard shot?
    I would wait for confirmation from others, but as I understand it, that is correct.
