ballistics question Let's say I use my angle compensating range finder to range something at a steep angle either above or below me and the rangefinder returns an angle compensated reading of 500 yards. Lets say the actual (line of sight) distance is 600 yards. (Simple geometry says that the angle I'm shooting downward is about 34 degrees, but that may or may not be relevant here. Let's say there's a 90 degree crosswind of 10 mph.



I know, from a ballistics standpoint, that I hold vertically for the *horizontal* distance, which the range finder has already calculated to be 500 yards.



My question is what do I hold for windage? The bullet still travels to a target 600 yards away, so do I use the windage hold for a 600 yard shot?



I have the Applied Ballistics app on my phone but it requires the "look angle" to the target, which my rangefinder (Sig Kilo) does not supply. I can calculate it from the line-of-sight distance vs the compensated (horizontal distance) but then I need to switch back and forth, then calculate, before shooting. I usually just print a range card for the altitude and temp I will be hunting in.