Ballistic software for Galaxy S8
Ballistic software for Galaxy S8
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Ballistic software for Galaxy S8
#
1
05-09-2017, 03:02 PM
coop2564
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Texas
Posts: 61
Ballistic software for Galaxy S8
What software r u using for your phone?
I load strelok but it doesn't match other programs like JBM and Nikon when I load same days?
05-09-2017, 03:42 PM
Clucknmoan
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Central Idaho
Posts: 126
I have Shooter on my S8.
