Ballistic software for Galaxy S8
05-09-2017, 03:02 PM
Ballistic software for Galaxy S8
What software r u using for your phone?
I load strelok but it doesn't match other programs like JBM and Nikon when I load same days?
05-09-2017, 03:42 PM
Re: Ballistic software for Galaxy S8
I have Shooter on my S8.
