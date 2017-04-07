Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Ballistic App
07-04-2017, 05:58 PM
Ballistic App
Currently running Strelok Pro. I ran the free app for a couple of years with no problems until I added a .308Win. I'm pretty sure I added all the necessary data right but out to 1k and beyond my bullet was hitting the dirt. The calculation was calling for 32.37 MOA @ 1k. Now my shooting buddy shoots pretty much nothing but .308's (he's got 4 I think) and he knows this cartridge takes at least 40 MOA to hit at 1K.
I don't understand why the app is coming up short. I have lowered the velocity but I'm not satisfied with that. I'm pretty sure the speed is right and I'm doing good up till 1k.
I bought the Pro version thinking that would help and maybe I could get that .308 printing like it should.
Used Strelok Pro this weekend with my 6.5-284Norma, 147gn ELD-M @ 3045fps and it's going the same route. For instance, at 1300yds app called for 31.1 MOA but I actually had to dial 37MOA to be dead on. I printed a 3" group at this range (with a witness - which is my best, and most luckiest group ever) but what the heck is going on?
Do you think it could be that a BC correction is required? I know Sierra list decreasing BC's for their SMK's as velocity drops but how the heck do I figure those out? Hornady doesn't list this info, do they? I thought with their new ELD bullets that the Doplar Radar had "averaged" out the BC.
Anybody got an idea what it could be? JohnnyK
07-04-2017, 10:07 PM
Re: Ballistic App
I have Strelok Pro as well. I'm also seeing problems with the 308. Now, mine is strictly for hunting and smacking (or trying to smack) steel out to 600 or 700 yards. Three weeks ago I dialed what Strelok said on my scope and hit about 10' short of the target at 350. A friend ran it on something else and we came up with 1.2 MOA more than what Strelok said.
Playing with the BC to get Strelok to match, I came up w/ a BC for the Sierra 165 GK at .575.

I'd be interested to hear anyone else's comments.
