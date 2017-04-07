Ballistic App Currently running Strelok Pro. I ran the free app for a couple of years with no problems until I added a .308Win. I'm pretty sure I added all the necessary data right but out to 1k and beyond my bullet was hitting the dirt. The calculation was calling for 32.37 MOA @ 1k. Now my shooting buddy shoots pretty much nothing but .308's (he's got 4 I think) and he knows this cartridge takes at least 40 MOA to hit at 1K.

I don't understand why the app is coming up short. I have lowered the velocity but I'm not satisfied with that. I'm pretty sure the speed is right and I'm doing good up till 1k.

I bought the Pro version thinking that would help and maybe I could get that .308 printing like it should.

Used Strelok Pro this weekend with my 6.5-284Norma, 147gn ELD-M @ 3045fps and it's going the same route. For instance, at 1300yds app called for 31.1 MOA but I actually had to dial 37MOA to be dead on. I printed a 3" group at this range (with a witness - which is my best, and most luckiest group ever) but what the heck is going on?

Do you think it could be that a BC correction is required? I know Sierra list decreasing BC's for their SMK's as velocity drops but how the heck do I figure those out? Hornady doesn't list this info, do they? I thought with their new ELD bullets that the Doplar Radar had "averaged" out the BC.

Anybody got an idea what it could be? JohnnyK __________________

"The only thing necessay for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."